Jon Bumstead earned his party's nomination Tuesday to run for the 32nd District State Senate seat in the November election.
Bumstead of North Muskegon defeated Charles Ritchard of Hart by a more than 3-to-1 margin to win the Republican nomination for the new 32nd District seat. The new district is made up of all of Oceana, Mason and Benzie counties with portions of Manistee and Muskegon counties.
Bumstead received 24,961 votes to Ritchard’s 7,832. Bumstead will now face Democrat Terry Sabo of Muskegon in the general election in November.
Bumstead was happy to receive the confidence of the constituents of the newly formed 32nd district.
“I thought it went very well,” Bumstead said.
He was pleased with the turnout at the polls. He said of his new district that everyone seems to be engaged and knowledgeable with the process.
The new district feels similar to his former state senate seat in the 34th district, which included Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties.
Bumstead, who was out Wednesday collecting signage in Benzie County, said he would give his opponent Ritchard a call later in the day to chat.
“I have known Ritchard for years. We actually get along fine,” he said of his opponent following the primary election.
Bumstead is optimistic about the next couple of months before the general election in November.
“We have to keep getting our message out there and keep reminding people to vote,” he said.
He believes it will be a busy election, especially with the Republican candidate for governor.
“I think with Tutor Dixon, our candidate for governor, (she) will help us all out,” Bumstead said.
Bumstead plans to sit down with his team this week and come up with a game plan for his run to retain a seat in the state senate. His Democratic opponent, Sabo, is a current state representative.
He said from one end of the district to the other, it is kind of a different world from Banzie to Muskegon.
“We will need to be flexible in coming up with a strategy,” he said. “We will have a different plan everywhere.”
Bumstead believes that all of the results that came in, all of the princints, townships cities and villages, were careful making sure that everyone was doing it right.
“My hats off to people who do work the polls. It is not an easy job and a lot of it is volunteer work,” he said. “They do the best that they can. I think last night you could tell results were coming in a little bit slower, but I think there was a reason for that. I think everybody just wanted to cross their T’s and dot their I’s.”
In Benzie County, Bumstead received 76 percent of the vote with 2,869 votes cast.
In Manistee County, Bumstead received 74.1 percent of the vote with 2,669 votes cast.
In Mason County, Bumstead received 74.4 percent of the votes with 4,553 votes cast.
In Oceana County, Bumstead received 74.8 percent of the votes with 5,111 votes cast.
In Muskegon County, Bumstead received 77.3 percent of the votes with 17,602 votes cast.