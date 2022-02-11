MANISTEE — State Sen. Jon Bumstead is considering his options for the upcoming election, but in the meantime, he said there’s much work to be done representing the current 34th District that includes Oceana, Muskegon and Newaygo counties.
Bumstead, R-Fremont, saw his home county of Newaygo redistricted into the new 33rd State Senate District that includes Montcalm County and portions of Lake, Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.
“We have to work it out with the other members and what directions we need to go,” Bumstead said during the social hour of the Republican Party of Manistee County’s Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening. “This whole redistricting is a mess. It’s tough to pull up stakes and say let’s do this or that. (We) just have to find a way to find common ground with the other members.
“We want to hold a majority, and we don’t want to lose that. … We need to work together.”
In the meantime, Bumstead — who is majority vice chair of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee — has a lot of work ahead after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submitted the state budget on Wednesday.
“We haven’t dug into it completely, yet. There’s a lot of spending that we need on infrastructure — roads, clean water, lead line replacement — those types of things are very important,” he said.
Bumstead said using the state surplus or the federal dollars through COVID-19 relief for one-time spending makes the most sense. It could go to infrastructure or it could go to another place.
“To me, if it’s hard items like infrastructure, roads, bridges, those types of things, I’m all ears. If it’s new programming, I think we need to put the brakes on that and reassess with where we’re at with that type of spending.
“There’s so many one-time dollars in these supplementals and in these budgets, that you just don’t want to overextend ourselves. I really think we need to look at a tax rebate for folks. There’s a lot of money there. Why not give some of it back?”
Bumstead said there are many projects he’s been working on for Muskegon County, with many of those having to do with assisting in the permitting process.
“We have a lot of projects going on down (in Muskegon) right now, hundreds of millions of dollars of work. We’re in the process of helping those folks work with the (Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy), getting permitting,” he said. “It just takes a while for some of these projects to get going.”
One project, though, is linked between Muskegon and Manistee counties. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is attempting to bring a casino to an old race track near the intersection of I-96 and U.S. 31 in Muskegon County’s Fruitport Township. Whitmer asked and received from the federal government an additional six months to consider the tribe’s agreement to bring about its second casino.
“It’s taking 12 years. (Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Ogema) Larry Romanelli and the Little River Band has done an excellent job getting towards that,” Bumstead said. “We all need to make sure that if you want to help out, call her office. We’re sending the governor all of our emails and stuff, encouraging her to sign it. It’s that important for Muskegon, … West Michigan and the Little River Band. We’ve been working on it very hard the last few years and keeping our fingers crossed.
“It’s a huge economic driver for West Michigan, and it’s really important for the Little River Band. They’ve done an excellent job and a lot of hard work.”