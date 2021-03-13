Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Brandi Miller said before COVID-19 hit, the chamber was focused on business retention and expansion.
Once the pandemic occurred, most of the employers both big and small were struggling to find help and that became the chamber’s No. 1 priority.
Following the state shutdown, Miller knew the state’s economy was not doing well and had no idea when the economy would turn around. She thought the chamber would see about a 30 percent loss.
“We ended up doing better than first thought,” she said. “We ended up at a 19 percent loss. We still had a couple of months in there where we were even with 2019. July and August were pretty strong months in 2020.
“Once travel opened up, we did pretty well,” Miller said. “On the whole, we had a loss with the initial shutdown in the spring and with the travel bans in the state.”
Miller said the pandemic has changed the way the chamber will seek out opportunities for Mason County businesses and focus on holding onto those businesses.
“We want to be ready to do that, and we are taking steps to still be engaged in those opportunities but we are not actively seeking out those opportunities at this point. We want to hold on and support our own at this point,” Miller said. “We really want to focus on building a strong workforce and talent.”
Miller also said connectivity has been something that has been bubbling for years and COVID-19 really just bought it all out. If there is a silver lining of this pandemic it has brought new partners to the table to say the issue needs addressing in Mason County.
“That certainly is what I was thinking about with business retention and expansion is focusing on investing in our community and infrastructure,” she said. ”Update our broadband capabilities, our housing and county-wide transportation to continue to make Mason County a place where people want to work and live.”
Miller said it is a focus for our future to make sure the area attracts individuals who want to live and work here.
She said COVID-19 has forced the chamber to look at remote working opportunities in making Mason County where there is a strong quality of life and a very attractive place to live.