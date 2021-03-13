Downtown Ludington saw some changes during the pandemic to help local businesses, and one of those changes include the online store that helps both retail and restaurants, according to Jen Toomen, Downtown Ludington communication and marketing manager.
“During quarantine, they used online stores to sell products when they couldn’t open their brick and mortar stores,” Tooman said. “The online stores continued to assist the stores when the restrictions relaxed, giving those who weren’t comfortable shopping in-person an option to support their favorite local businesses.”
The online stores helped the businesses with sales during the pandemic, according to Tooman.
“Restaurants added online ordering for the same reason they retailers did. They couldn’t take orders inside, so the online ordering systems allowed people to order easily without adding phone lines,” she said. “Most also offered curbside pickup for those orders, as well as carry-out and some even added delivery.”
Tooman sad restaurant owners wanted to make the ordering process easy for the customer so they had ways to support them when their doors were closed due to the pandemic.
Tooman said downtown retailers had a great summer and restaurants seemed to get by during the summer months.
“Both saw traffic up in September and October,” she said. “Our summer residents still working from home were able to stay longer and it showed in sales for the fall. Spring and winter were tough for the restaurants with the closures and indoor capacity limits.”