Artist Marie Marfia recently moved her art studio in downtown Ludington to her home on Sherman Road.
“It was partly because of COVID-19,” she said. “It has been something that I have been thinking about anyway.”
Marfia said she was not comfortable having people in the art studio which was located at 307 S. James Street in Ludington.
Marfia said because they had to walk down a narrow hallway to get to her studio space.
“I also had this little side office I converted for the skeleton art,” she said. “It was just me in there, so I couldn’t really monitor people coming in and out.”
Marfia said she converted a Wanna Buy Shed, she purchased in Walhalla, into her new studio which she placed in the yard near her home in Sherman Road.
“We spent a couple of months renovating it,” she said. “I loved being in downtown, (but) it just seemed like a good time to move.”
Marfia said it will be great to wake up in the morning, have a cup of coffee and walk outside to her studio.
Right now, because of the pandemic, the studio will be open by reservation-only but she is planning on holding an open house after the pandemic has ended.
The downtown has seen a variety of options happen with business during the pandemic, according to Jen Tooman, communication and marketing manager.
Some businesses have moved from their brick and mortar building to other locations like their homes, still others have moved to an online format, some have closed while other businesses have thrived and expanded.