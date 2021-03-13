Sandcastles Children’s Museum Executive Director Kristin Korendyke is looking forward to having children inside the building in 2021.
The museum was not able to open its doors to the public last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the museum did however provide a variety of programing virtually with programs such as at Home Art Activity on Thursdays, Freaky Friday with Mrs. Eriksen, the summer video puppet shows and tours of the museum, had live music shows and Wacky Wednesday Science Experiments.
Korendyke said 2020 was one of the most difficult years in the museum’s 15-year history and is looking forward to a fresh start in 2021.
Korendyke said she is hopeful the children’s museum will open for school trips in May and fully open on June 1.
“The vaccine is really changing things for us,” she said. “We feel that even if children are not able to get the vaccine, bringing that community number down and the fact adults will be vaccinated will help a lot.
“Come May, if certain requirements change and we do not have to do as much as anticipated, we would love that and embrace that.”
Right now, the museum is thinking it may need to limit how many people are in the museum at one time, particularly on rainy days, according to Korendyke.
“We have talked about plexiglass for out-front desk worker. We have talked about masks for all people who are able to wear them,” she said. “We talked about reserving your space through our website if that is what we need to do. We talked about limiting the number of hours a person can be in the museum. These are things we would hate to do. We would rather do these things and be open than to spend another summer closed.”
Korendyke said she and her staff are really hoping things continue to improve and June would be a different picture for us.
“We thought it would be a great way to kind of have a soft opening to open in May for the school field trips because then you bring in groups of kids who are already accustomed to some of the COVID protocol,” she said. “They are already wearing masks at school and are already know they need to keep their distance.”
Korendyke said from having the school trips the staff can discuss what worked and didn’t work before the season opens in June.