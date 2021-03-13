Retailers in the Downtown Ludington Area saw some significant changes to their operations sine the pandemic hit last year.
Those changes differ depending on the retailer, but all businesses require that masks be worn in the store, some provide sanitizing stations for customers entering the business and others have provided services like curbside pickup and others have become members of the online store provided by the Downtown Development Authority.
One such business that took advantage of those services was Mariellen’s Hallmark Shop located at 116 E. Ludington Avenue, according to store manager Alyssa Hoekwater.
Hoekwater said before the pandemic hit, Mariellen’s, being a small local business, it carries products that are not available on Hallmark’s website, www.hallmark.com. So by joining the online store, the business was able to showcase the products that it carries through that media.
“People took advantage of the online store,” she said. “We also did a lot of sales over the phone, people were reaching out over Facebook, I was taking pictures of our products and sending them out over social media to help people.”
She said it was challenging at first to try to figure that stuff out, trying to connect customers with products. That’s when curbside pick-up became a popular way for to shop.
Hoekwater said she and her employees would take photos of products and text them to the customers for their approval. She even mentioned employees would bring items to the store’s window as customers stood outside looking at the merchandise.
“Customers have been great. They have been doing the social-distancing for more than a year and are use to it,” she said.
Hoekwater is expecting Mariellen’s to be busy this summer and is hoping people continue to be safe when shopping in the downtown area.