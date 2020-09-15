In April, Mason County experienced its highest unemployment rate on record when joblessness reached 25.4 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take its toll on the workforce.
Five months later, employment is stabilizing, but for many businesses and organizations — locally, statewide and nationally — there are still some challenges ahead, including replacing positions that were cut at the onset of the pandemic.
“When the pandemic first hit Michigan, many employers cut work hours and closed their doors per the governor’s original Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” Shelly Keene, executive director of Michigan Works West Central, told the Daily News in an email. “Several of the manufacturers temporarily laid off workers for a few weeks to help with this effort.”
For major employers in Mason County like UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, it’s been difficult to in get some of those temporary workers to return.
Whitehall Industries President and COO David Cooper told the Daily News that, while the economy is improving, his company is having trouble with this issue.
“Things are on the rebound in the area, but some businesses are still struggling to maintain a full staff,” Cooper said. “Like many other companies, we shut down completely near the end of March. We furloughed or laid off most of our people.”
The Daily News previously reported that Whitehall Industries first started to slowly bring workers back in April, due to technology and infrastructure being designated essential by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In June, the company started to bring more people back, retaining all of its full-time employees, according to Cooper.
Many of the temporary workers, hired through the Ludington Manpower branch, did not return. Cooper said increases in unemployment benefits could play a role in that.
“Unemployment took good care of them…,” Cooper said. “The unemployment situation was quite good compared to working every day. It was hard to get people back. We have — and continue to — struggle, to get enough employees to get our business to run.
“It’s a little surprising (that), in spite of the fact that unemployment is still high, we do continue to struggle (to find workers).”
Asked about the trouble with getting workers to return, Bev Schultz, market manager for the Ludington Manpower branch said, “We believe it.”
She noted that the same problems are turning up throughout the Great Lakes region, and beyond.
“There’s more jobs than there are workers right now,” Schultz said, adding that there may be a reluctance to return to work for some. “When people see ‘Manpower’ come up (on caller ID), they’re just not going to answer it.”
Schultz stressed that she can’t say for sure that increases to unemployment benefits are the reason for the ongoing worker shortage, but that is something Manpower has come across, particularly when things started to reopen in June.
“When people say they’re on unemployment and they turn it down, we can now code that and report it and get them off unemployment,” she said.
And that’s exactly what Manpower has done.
Lately, however, though the worker shortage continues, Schultz said fewer and fewer people have claimed unemployment as a reason for not returning.
“We haven’t run into the situation lately… so I can’t honestly say it’s because of unemployment,” she said. “We just don’t have the workers. We have so many orders that are open and so many employers that are looking for help, but we just don’t have the people.”
Another major employer in the area, FloraCraft, faced similar problems with respect to temporary workers, though FloraCraft President and CEO Eric Erwin had an optimistic outlook for the future.
Erwin said no full-time employees were laid off during the shutdown, despite the fact that the campus and production area had closed.
“We did not furlough or lay off any employees in our production areas when the governor shut us down,” he said. “Finance, sales, marketing (and others) worked from home. We shut the campus down and we kept them on the payroll, because we didn’t want them to lose their benefits, and we didn’t want to cause any more stress on them.
“We did that for two weeks, and when we got through that two weeks, we were able to get a PPP loan, and that allowed us to continue to keep all of our employees on the payroll, until the governor lifted the restriction on on-site work.”
During the shutdown, business was quite good for the family-owned foam craft supply manufacturer, according to Erwin.
“Our business has been positively impacted by what we call ‘corona nesting activities’ — things like floral arrangements and crafts — which are very popular as people stay at home and look for things to do,” he said. “We’ve added more temporary workers to our staff than we did last year at this time.”
Finding temporary workers was difficult for FloraCraft as well, but Erwin said the company found success in raising its starting wage.
“We couldn’t get (temporary workers) at first, and we wondered if people were not going back to work because of their unemployment benefits, so we raised starting hourly rates,” Erwin said.
Schultz said that tactic has not been uncommon.
“I would say a majority (of businesses) have raised their rates because they need workers,” Schultz said.
For FloraCraft, keeping employees on the payroll paid off when the restrictions started to lift.
“We were fully prepared to go back to work,” Erwin said. “Having our employees on our payroll allowed us to go back to work sooner, and a lot of companies had trouble with that.
“On our first day we only had two of 200 people not show up for work.”
Some of the temporary positions that were filled could, in time, turn into full-time roles with the company, especially as demand grows. Erwin said he sees that increase in demand continuing at least for the next few months, if not longer.
“I’m not saying we’re out of the woods yet. But once our employees have been with us for two years, they’re with us for a very long time. We take care of them,” Erwin said.
However, he said the future is still uncertain.
“One of the things we’re scratching our heads about is how it’s going to look in the future. Business is good right now and we’re responding to it… but we don’t know what the long-term impact will be,” he said.
According to Keene, Michigan Works West Central has seen a majority of its temporary workers return, and Schultz said Manpower, too, is still placing people in positions.
But the need for workers remains.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, said that while unemployment figures are decreasing, businesses in the region still need help, not only with workers, but in general.
“Unemployment numbers prior to COVID-19 were impacting our businesses of all sizes and industries. We have all seen the number of ‘help wanted’ signs throughout our community, and since COVID, more and more of those signs and ads are popping up,” Miller stated in an email to the Daily News. “So, while the numbers are stabilizing from the spring, there is still great need by our employers to find a quality workforce.”
Schultz said she’s heard that the same challenges from colleagues in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.
“We’ve never had this issue before. We’ve always had more candidates than openings, and now it’s the opposite,” she said.
In addition to the workforce shortages, there are other challenges facing local businesses as the COVID-19 era begins to, hopefully, wane.
“Aside from workforce issues, we are hearing of industries across the board having supply chain issues, which is a direct result of the pandemic,” Miller said. “As we head into winter, our businesses are going to need the support of our locals. That means looking local first for things you might be tempted to buy online.
“Our businesses have been strapped with limiting capacity, or not even being able to open their doors at all, so there is a renewed sense of responsibility. We as consumers should have to support our local businesses as much as we can.”