Monday marked the first official day of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent COVID-19-related executive order requiring the use of face coverings in all businesses, indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor gatherings, and requiring businesses to refuse service to those who don’t comply.
Businesses in the Ludington area are complying with the order in a variety of ways depending on size, staff and resources. Some, like Meijer, have had employees posted at entrances since the order was announced on Friday evening to turn away people not wearing masks, while others are posting signs such as the blue “Mask-up Mason County” stickers distributed to business owners by the City of Ludington, and reminding patrons of the new requirements.
At Shop-N-Save, where an employee is stationed at the entrance at all times, nothing much has changed since the order officially went into effect Monday morning, according to Jerry Wahr, store director.
“We have a guy at the door who makes sure people wear masks, and we have for a while,” Wahr told the Daily News. “Pretty much 95 percent of our customers already wear masks, so we’re not having a real tough time with it.”
Shop-N-Save is also providing free basic surgical masks to customers who want to shop but do not have a face covering at the time.
“We’ll offer them a mask if they don’t have one,” Wahr said.
Because Shop-N-Save has been encouraging mask use for some time, and has been open for the duration of the pandemic due to it being an essential business, Wahr said employees of the grocery store are used to the routine at this point. He added that they’re happy to do what they need to in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re happy to comply,” Wahr said, adding that Shop-N-Save hasn’t seen a decrease in the number of customers shopping at the store since the order was announced on Friday.
However, Wahr said some of the phrasing in the executive order — which allows exceptions for people with health conditions that prohibit wearing a mask, as well as children younger than 5 — is “vague,” specifically with respect to those who “cannot medically tolerate a face covering.”
As a result, the honor system is being used.
“They’re very vague in how to handle it,” Wahr said. “We just let them in (if they say they can’t wear a mask for medical reasons). We really can’t ask what the medical reason is… but we’ll work with them.”
Alyssa Hoekwater, store manager at Hallmark in downtown Ludington, also said there is some confusion about how to verify claims that individuals are medically unable to wear masks.
“We don’t know everyone’s medical situations, and I think legally, we can’t ask and they aren’t required to answer that,” Hoekwater said. “So we just have to respect, in good faith, that people are telling the truth.
“Obviously we are following (the executive order), and masks are required, minus the two stipulations… and we’re still asking our customers to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others to be safe.”
Hoekwater said if someone does claim to have a medical reason for not covering their face, employees are simply asking them to maintain their distance.
So far, she said, things have gone smoothly, though she noted that it’s still new territory for the store.
“It’s new, but so far, we haven’t had an issue,” Hoekwater said. “It’s something we’re trying to be more aware of, and if we notice that someone isn’t (wearing a mask), we’re just going to politely ask that they do.
“We’ve been doing a lot of this since it started, so we’re just trying to be more aware of it now.”
Hallmark has no security personnel or people stationed at the door, and Hoekwater said that’s partially due to it being a small business. She said employees will uphold the order to the best of their ability, but she also noted that the store needs to take the safety and security of their small staff into consideration if a conflict were to arise.
“We definitely want to be polite and we definitely don’t want to offend, but at the same time we want everybody to be safe,” she said, but she added that customers, so far, have been “super good about it.”
Signs are also posted at the entrance to the store, and while some people have seen that sing and walked away, Hoekwater said most of the customers have continued to shop as usual.
Hallmark also has masks available to purchase for anyone who might not have one.
“We’re learning, but … so far, our customers have been great,” she said.
Lori Riemer, owner of Grateful Heart & Home, said so far, “everyone’s had a mask on,” as of Monday afternoon. For any prospective customers who don’t have one handy, Grateful Heart & Home, like Shop-N-Save, has some free is giving give surgical masks available.
Riemer echoed some of the sentiments of other local business managers about the degree to which medical issues can be verified.
“I’ll just take their word for it,” Riemer said of those claiming they can’t wear a face covering for a medical reason. “I’m not going to grill them.”
In general, business has been good for Grateful Heart & Home despite the pandemic, and Riemer said she hasn’t noticed much of a difference since the order was announced, apart from more people wearing face coverings in general.
“I noticed before this order came out, a lot of people weren’t wearing them, but in these last few days, pretty much everyone has had a mask on,” she said.
Regarding the executive order, Riemer said she’d do her part to uphold it, but she also said she’ll be happy when COVID-19 has passed.
“I’ll do what they want, because we don’t want to get a $500 (fine)… and I don’t want my store shut down, and I don’t want a misdemeanor over a mask,” she said. “So far, everyone’s been kind and nice. I hope it stays that way, because I don’t like confrontation.
“But I’m ready for it to be over… let’s just be done with it.”