As the nation observes Veterans Day, many Mason County businesses will be giving discounts or free meals on Nov. 11 as a way of honoring veterans and their time of service.
American Legion Post 76 will be hosting a luncheon at 1 p.m. for veteran members and their spouses.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar will be giving veterans a free meal with proof of service. The meal is dine-in only.
Biggby is offering veterans a free 16-ounce beverage of choice with proof of service.
Blu Moon Bistro is offering veterans 50% off their meal.
Brenda’s Burgers is offering half off total order for veterans with proof of service.
The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 will be hosting a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and veterans will receive half off the perch dinner that night from 5 to 7 p.m.
House of Flavors Restaurant will offer free dine-in beverages for vets, 10% off in family perks, and free ice cream with any dine-in meal after 11 a.m.
Jamesport Brewing Company always offers a 15% discount to active members and veterans. They will also be offering active members and veterans a free bite-size dessert with any purchase.
Ludington Bay Brewing Co. is offering veterans 10% off and $1 off beers.
The Ludington Senior Center is offering a free lunch to any veteran on Thursday. Reservations need to be made by Wednesday by calling (231) 845-6841.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is offering a free lunch to any veteran, starting at 11:45 a.m. Reservations need to be made before Friday by calling (231) 757-4705.
Mancino’s will be offering veterans half off their meal.
Sportsman’s Restaurant is offering veterans a free cup of soup, dine-in only.
Starbucks will be offering all veterans and active duty members a free tall cup of coffee.
Stix is offering free 30-minute bowling sessions until 6 p.m. and happy hour all day.
Timbers Steak and Seafood is offering veterans 10% off their meal.