Listening to the Rev. Wayne Buskirk reflect on his 48 years serving Mason County on what today is the Department of Health and Human Services board, is hearing a history of how Michigan and Mason County have evolved in providing services to those in need including through extended medical care.
Buskirk’s 48-year run came to an end in October when his 16th term on the local DHHS board ended and Dr. Kim Halladay was appointed to the position.
Buskirk said his 48 years of social services board work is a record in Michigan DHHS — one he was challenged for by Floyd Rabineau, a Chippewa County resident who served 47 years in the same capacity before retiring in 2018.
Oakview Medical Care Facility is an important part of the work dear to Buskirk.
“I will keep an eye on it,” Buskirk, the 1999 Ludington Citizen of the Year, said. “A day will not go by that I will not think of Oakview until my dying day.
“I was just very happy to have the opportunity to give 48 years to the community in that way.”
The retired 33-year pastor of Emanuel Lutheran Church and an ordained pastor for more than 50 years, Buskirk, his wife Ronnie and his family moved to Ludington in 1969. One day in 1972 he received a visit from Bob Ernst — then director of what was called the welfare board of social services.
“He stopped into the office of the church on a Thursday morning, sat down and said, ‘Would you consider serving on the social services board?’” Buskirk recalled.
“I said, ‘yes.’ The only thing I was involved with was Ludington Jaycees.”
“On June 12, 1972, I got a letter from (Mason County Clerk) Jerome Jorrisen stating the county commission had appointed me to the welfare board of social services. That was the beginning. At that time the other two board members were Robert Smith Sr., and Ruth Stephens, both residents of Scottville.”
Despite many name changes over the decades, the Mason County Health and Human Services board remains a three-member board created by Public Act 280 of 1939. Two members are appointed by the county commission and the third is appointed by the governor. A term runs three years.
“I have been around long enough to know the county welfare board, the Michigan Department of Social Services, the FIA (Family independence Agency), then the Department of Human Services … and now DHHS – (Department of Health and Human Services),” Buskirk said.
“When I was first appointed, the board was still working out of the basement of the courthouse. Then the county bought the old Paulina Stearns Hospital building on South Washington. The Department of Social Services was on the first floor and the health department on the second floor until parking became a problem and the county built a building on Diana Street,” Buskirk continued.
“How Oakview gets into this, is in the mid-1960s the state amended Public Act 280 to give management of medical care facilities to the social services board. Before, every county had been on their own and there was no connection between counties of what people were receiving in help. County welfare boards determined who got what and how much. The state took over in the ‘60s … The counties were given the opportunities to replace the poor farms and infirmaries. Today, there are only two infirmaries left. Thirty-six counties took the state up on the idea of creating a medical care facility.
“(Oakview) began as Mason County Medical Care Facility in 1966 when it opened. We subsequently ran a naming contest,” Buskirk said. “Martin Krieger, who worked at WKLA, came up with the name because of all the oak trees in the island in front of (Oakview). Eldon Loney was the first administrator hired.
“Rowley Yeck was the first admission to Oakview. Rowley lived there almost 30 years before he died. That, too, is record.”
Subsequently Jeff Welch, Fred Hough, Don Hall, Pam Montgomery and now Jannice Lamm have worked as executive directors. Buskirk worked with each.
When honored at the Mason County Board of Commissioners December meeting during which he received a county resolution, a Celebrating Excellence Award plaque from the State of Michigan and other accolades, Buskirk thanked commissioners for being appointed 16 times.
The resolution also cited Buskirk’s help in Oakview millage campaigns and strategic planning and participation in other community services such as the Mason County Ministerial Association, Mason County Voluntary Action Center, West Shore Alcohol Abuse Center, Ludington Area Jaycees, CROP Hunger Walk, FEMA Board, United Way, Ludington Area Foundation, Ludington Rotary Club and West Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross.
“I was also very active at state level with the Michigan County Social Security Association,” Buskirk said. “Bob Ernst made sure I was very involved from the beginnings. I served twice as its president and 30 years on its board and executive committees.”
He never tired of the work. “Not at all. It was my way of giving help to those in need, whether it was financial or otherwise,” Buskirk said.
When the Emanuel church council years ago learned Buskirk was using a vacation day each month to meet requirements of the position, “they said ‘no way, that is part of your ministry.’ That was OK with my congregation.”
He found the experience rewarding.
“Just to walk into Oakview and be greeted, I knew the staff over all those years,” Buskirk said.
“There’s a lot of personal satisfaction in seeing (the results), particularly at Oakview where a major goal is rehabilitation. More people go home than stay there for three or four years. This COVID has messed everything up. We had a good physical therapy program at Oakview.”
Established in 1966, Oakview is a county-owned-and-operated 76-bed skilled nursing facility governed by the Mason County DHHS board. It underwent a major renovation in 1998 that included adding beds. In 2009 the 20-bed Alzheimer/Dementia Special Care Sutter Center Sutter Living Center opened. “It was probably the most important thing we did,” Buskirk said, explaining when the center was approved, there were only 21 beds in the entire state designated for Alzheimer/dementia care.
“Rev. Buskirk was an advocate for not only those who resided at Oakview, but for the staff that cared for the residents,” Janet Andersen, chair of the county commission told the Daily News. “He was instrumental in the renovation project in 1998 and the addition of the Sutter Living Center in 2009. Rev. Buskirk’s truly made Oakview’s motto, ‘Like Family,’ a reality.”
“Most people didn’t know the board existed,” Buskirk said. “There was no intention to be on the street corner yelling. We were doing the behind-the-scenes work. That’s why the state association was important. We were working on legislation to help decide policy. We did our work with legislators.”
The State of Michigan funds most DHHS program, Buskirk said. Medicaid provides much of the funding for Oakview with Medicare and private pay insurance adding to the mix.
A voter-approved millage renewed over the years also provides needed revenues.
The pandemic meant his last months of DHHS meetings were via Zoom rather than in-person. His visits to Oakview came to an abrupt halt as did his visits to the courthouse. In both places he enjoyed the camaraderie of staff.
“I used to have fun going into the courthouse joshing with all the friends up there,” he said.
While he would have liked a 17th term, a different opportunity arises having left the board.
“It does allow me to travel a little differently than it used to, so there’s a plus side, so I’ll live with it,” Buskirk said.
Buskirk has a servant’s heart.
“It’s service above self,” Buskirk said. “’Our service is the best work of life’ the Jaycees motto says. The Rotary motto is ‘service above self,’ and I think I read the same thing in Matthew, ‘Serve the least among you and you serve the Lord.’”
His record speaks for itself.