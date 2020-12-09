Rev. Wayne Buskirk and Paul Spaniola were recognized for the long-time commitments to the county at the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Buskirk has been serving on a county-wide board under several titles for the past 48 years that essentially dealt with people’s health. In that time, he helped to guide the Oakview Medical Care Facility as well as its expansion, the Sutter Living Center — Oakview’s Alzheimer’s special care unit.
Buskirk was touched by the show of support.
“This has to be the top five of my life events,” he said. “To be able to serve this length of time in this one position. Thirty-two years with one congregation is a lot of years as well. Still a member of that same congregation.”
He said he was asked in June 1972 to consider an appointment to what was then called the Welfare Board of the Social Services.
“I was only 32 and only involved in the Jaycees at that point, not knowing it would last this long,” Buskirk said. “But I had good mentors.”
Buskirk read the letter he received to that original board all those years ago, and he recounted the various changes to the name of the board that is now the Mason County Board of Health and Human Services. He was appreciative of the county board’s faith in him.
“To get to 48 years, that was 16 appointments. I’m very grateful for all of those years and your trust in me,” he said.
He was all appreciative of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He said he would take a vacation day once a month to work on the board once a month, but once they learned of it, told him he wouldn’t need to take a vacation day to fulfill the obligation.
“That’s part of your ministry,” he said. “You’re meeting Matthew 25.”
Jannice Lamm, current Oakview Medical Care Facility executive director, presented Buskirk with a plaque and a retirement pin.
“This is the closest we’ve been since March 10,” Buskirk said as Lamm presented the award, drawing laughs.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also presented Buskirk the Celebrating Excellence Award.
Spaniola, the county’s prosecutor, also had a resolution read into the record Tuesday night.
Airport capital improvement plan
The airport itself seemed to get a reprieve from what looked as though a hard choice would need to be made as to retaining the 5,000-square foot runway. The board approved an amended capital improvement plan for the airport that will allow for the runway to stay.
“The east-west runway, when we met, the representative from State of Michigan made the case along with us that the work being done on that runway was rehabilitation work and not reconstruction work,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky in response to a question from Commissioner Lew Squires. “Based on that, the shortening of that runway would not apply. That will maintain the length of that runway for the life of the rehab which would probably be 15 to 20 years.
“The north-south runway will be shortened to meet the configuration requirements of (the Federal Aviation Administration),” he said.
“It’s good news on the 5,000-foot runway,” he said. “We owe a lot of State of Michigan’s representative to support us on this.”
Appointments to boards
The county board had several appointments to consider, with three requiring a choice of more candidates than positions to fill:
• The board chose Jeff Conklin, 5-1, to be appointed to the Mason County Road Commission. Doug Robidoux also applied. Steve Hull voted for Robidoux, and Gary Castonia was absent.
• The board chose Tom Posma, 6-0, to be appointed to the Mason County Tax Allocation Board. Scott Biggs also applied.
• The board chose Kim Halladay and Doug Robidoux to be appointed to the Mason County Planning Commission. Robidoux was a unanimous choice of the six commissioners. Halladay received four votes. Tim Husted received votes from commissioners Lew Squires and Ron Bacon.
The board also appointed:
• Charity Johnston and Jeff Schwass to the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission for a three-year term;
• Wally Cain, Mary Bedker and Johnston to the Mason County Council on Aging;
• Biggs to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation board/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority board for a three-year term;
• Robert Allard Jr., for a three-year term on the Mason County Board of Public Works;
• Richard Anderson to one of two three-year positions on the Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Halladay to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan Board of Directors for a one-year term;
• And, Rebecca Lange to the Lakeshore Regional Entity, Regional Oversight Policy Board for a three-year term.
All other resolutions passed unanimously.