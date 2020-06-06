PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — At the last Pere Marquette Township board meeting, the decision was made to open the Buttersville Park and Campground as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order.
The order was lifted effective immediately on Monday. The campground opened at 8 a.m. on Friday — and the campers were ready, according to Parks Manager Kelly Smith.
”It’s nice to see people coming in with smiles on their faces,” he said.
By 10:30 a.m. Friday, more than 10 first-come, first-serve sites were booked and more campers had called to tell the campground office they were on their way, Smith said.
The campground implemented a COVID-19 safety plan in preparation for when it could open, he said.
The plan included equipping the staff with personal protective equipment, adding a safety shield in the office, signage encouraging personal hygiene, limiting the bathrooms to one person at a time and asking campers to wear masks when in close proximity to others.
Smith said people are excited to be out after being cooped up.
”I think for a lot of people camping feels safe, or at least low-risk. I expect people to jump on board with camping,” he said.
Some of the seasonal campers returned on Friday. Smith said those who contract sites for the year usually set up the day before opening, but with the schedule changes, it was taking longer for them to get their campers out of storage or delivered.
Sarah and Mitch Holmes arrived at noon with their son, Gavin. The family has been coming to the campground for 10 years and planned to stay until October.
”I’m thrilled. We’ve been waiting since early May,” Sarah said.
Leslie Spurrier and her husband, Jeff, arrived at 8 a.m. to set up at their seasonal site. Their camper neighbor, Carl Vanderveer, who lives in Ludington, settled in later that morning.
”I’m comfortable with coming now,” Leslie said. “I wouldn’t have been in May. Now I understand why they waited. I’m glad it’s open. It brings back some normalcy.”
Chris Campbell and Korena Rolston, of Grand Rapids, said they were excited to camp in Ludington for the first time.
”It’s excellent. I’m relieved. We can enjoy the outdoors more. We can breathe good, fresh air and meet new people,” Campbell said. “We walked around already and people were waving and saying hello. I told one guy I liked his camper. He said he’d sell it to me for a million dollars because he had a million-dollar view.”
The campground has 60 regular and 16 seasonal sites. Several of the sites overlook Lake Michigan.
The office will start to take reservations for June and July on Monday at noon. Reservations for August begin on Wednesday at noon.
”We started staggering the dates because the system can get overwhelmed,” he said.
When asked how the delay in opening will impact the rest of the season, Smith said he didn’t know.
”Some people might be reserved about coming. I think events being canceled might have impacted (the campground) filling up. I wish I knew how this would impact us, but I can’t know for sure,” Smith said.
The park playground is open, though Smith said the tire swing was damaged in a recent storm. He is looking into getting it repaired, he said.
”It’s one of the more popular pieces of playground equipment,” Smith said.