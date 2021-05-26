Manistee City Police Department and Manistee City Fire Department were dispatched to First Street Beach on Tuesday for a call of three children possibly drowning. Officers arrived to find everyone was out of the water and safe.
The officers learned two children had been swimming in Lake Michigan near the First Street Beach pier when they began to struggle. An older child who was with them went into the water and tried to help them.
All three children were then pulled further out into the water. A bystander saw the children waving for help. They ran onto the pier and were able to pull the children to safety. The children and bystander sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Medic 5.
The Manistee City Police and Manistee City Fire Departments commended the bystander for her heroic actions in the face of danger.
They also want to remind beach goers to always use caution when swimming in Lake Michigan. Rip currents and undertows are often present and are dangerous for even the strongest swimmers.