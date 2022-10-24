MEADE TWP. — East Free Soil Road, from U.S. 31 to the former Camp Sauble State Prison, is a winding, bending, occasionally daunting drive to make in the dark, but it’s good preparation for what lies ahead: the Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison.
The haunted prison, now in its fourth year, is an elaborate spectacle of horror that hits the senses like a battering ram.
Operated by the Free Soil/Meade, Grant Township and Fountain fire departments and auxiliaries, the prison has become a pre-Halloween tradition for locals and visitors alike.
The three-weekend event serves as a fundraiser for the fire departments, contributing to day-to-day costs, savings for future purchases, and keeping the haunted prison running. It’s growing bigger each year and shows no signs of slowing down.
From an organizational perspective, the haunted prison is a well-oiled machine. Volunteers zip through the massive, labyrinthine structure at a clip, coordinating with one another and tending to any issues that arise.
For visitors, the experience can be more like a carnival of chaos, with tunnels and mazes, loud sounds, strobe lights, screams, and a small army of costumed actors fully committed to their parts.
Visitors have been known to respond to the horrors of the prison with varying emotions: delight, terror, anxiety, and in some cases, an unrelenting urge to flee.
“They will become disoriented, and there will be spots where they just want to run,” said Free Soil/Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams, who essentially runs the show.
Responses vary from person to person, but every year there are a few visitors who never make it past the gate, and some who quickly decide they want out once they enter.
“Some people, they walk through and it doesn’t faze them, but there’s some people — it fazes them really bad,” Williams said. “Especially when you get to those spots where you’re disoriented and something’s happening.”
So what happens when someone runs?
“Let them run and keep chasing them,” Williams chuckled.
But in the event of a true emergency, there are safeguards in place. If a major fire were to break out, the departments could quickly rally and make it to the scene without having to stop the show, according to Williams.
“(Firefighters) might get some weird looks when they show up all painted up, though,” he said.
If someone faints or has a panic attack while going through the prison, there are medical teams on stand-by.
When there’s an issue, they shut the route down to address it.
With so many police, firefighters and emergency responders on site, the haunted prison is probably as safe a place as any to get a little freaked out.
One thing the prison has in spades is support — from firefighters, family members, and civilians who just love horror and Halloween. Without all of them, Cages of Carnage wouldn’t be possible, according to Heather Cohoon, a Free Soil/Meade firefighter who also coordinates volunteers and oversees casting of actors.
Cohoon speedily navigated shortcuts and hidden entrances on Saturday to make sure everything was running properly. Rounding tight corners and pitch-black hallways with a level of efficiency, quickness and stealth that only comes from muscle memory, she spoke to the Daily News about just how much work goes into the prison each year.
“It takes months and months of planning and prepping,” she said. “The moment we close, we start planning for the next year, and we start building as soon as it gets warm outside.”
The scope of it all — including the design and construction of the attractions — can be overwhelming at times, especially since the prison is growing each year, Cohoon said. She’s worked at haunted houses before, so she figured she might as well lend her experience to the effort. But the prison is the biggest and most complex Halloween project she’s been involved with.
“I knew this would be fun, but I didn’t think it would get as big as it did, as quick,” she said. “This year, with it being as large as it is, I didn’t think we’d be ready to open last Saturday.”
But Cohoon and the other organizers persevered, and the prison opened on schedule, without a hiccup.
Still, Cohoon said the prison could use a few more volunteers.
Both she and Williams encouraged anyone with an interest in helping to reach out ahead of the closing weekend, Oct. 29-30.
“It would be great to have more, but we make do with what we have,” she said.
With the haunted prison’s last weekend approaching, plans are already starting to coalesce for next year. And despite the sometimes stressful work, organizers like Williams and Cohoon are keen to keep it going and see just how big it can get.
REACTIONS
As they emerged from the massive hub of horror, visitors shared their thoughts and impressions, the consensus being that the haunted prison is upping its game with each passing year.
Pamela Hernandez of Scottville, a Cages of Carnage regular, said she’s attended “every single year, except when COVID hit.”
“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s getting better with time.”
Jacob Lacy, a student at Mason County Central High School, is also a repeat attendee. He said organizers definitely increased the spectacle this time around.
“There’s a lot more chainsaws,” he said.
Cierra Cornwall of Ludington said it was a good time, agreeing with Lacy about the chainsaws.
Cornwall said she did get a bit disoriented by the strobe lights, and her friend KayLinn Hernandez agreed, adding that the smoke and fog was also a contributing factor.
“It was spooky,” Cornwall said.
Jackie Shively of Scottville had the same takeaway.
“I don’t usually get scared with anything, but it actually scared me this time,” she said.
MORE INFO, VOLUNTEERING
Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage is at 4058 E. Free Soil Road. For its closing weekend, the prison will open Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
To volunteer for the final weekend of Cages of Carnage, contact Williams at (231) 510-2922, or send a message to the Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage Facebook page.