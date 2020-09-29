For the second year Camp Sauble, a former state prison, will play host to the annual Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison fundraiser for both the Free Soil-Meade and Grant fire departments.
Camp Sable is located at 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
Free Soil Fire Chief Vince Williams said there will be protocols in place from District Health Department No. 10 for COVID-19 like masks will be required to enter the facility and volunteers sanitizing throughout the night.
Last year, a total of 4,147 people went through the former state prison raising about $45,000 during the course of two weekends, and this year Williams is expecting to raise even more money for the two departments.
Williams said if you attended the event last year it will look a little different this year.
“This year we will have two routes — a Route A and a Route B,” he said. “It has been a complete venue change this year. If someone came last year, what they see this year will be totally different.”
The first night will be Saturday, Oct. 10 with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. according to Williams. The remaining nights include Friday, Oct. 16 and Oct 23 and Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
“The gates open at 7:30 p.m and goes to 11:30 p.m.,” Williams said. “Anyone that has paid, we will stay late to make sure they get a chance to go through.”
Williams said volunteers have been working at the site since around the first part of August and have recently held sign ups for volunteer actors and security.
“We do not allow groups of 10 or greater to go through at one time. We split them up so that everybody is spaced out,” Williams said. “Even the lines are set up this year to be spaced out. At this point in the game with the pandemic, whether a child or an adult, everybody knows what the rules are. We will also have signage up to remind people.”
Williams said last year, following expenses, the proceeds were split between the two departments.
“Free Soil saved their portion to put towards an addition to the station. Fire engines are just built bigger,” Williams said. “I believe Grant used some of their money to purchase equipment.”