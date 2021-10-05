The Camp Sauble state prison building in Free Soil is once again getting a Halloween makeover as the Free Soil-Meade and Grant fire departments gear up for the return of the Cages of Carnage haunted prison on Oct. 16.
Cages of Carnage, now in its third year, is a fundraiser for the fire departments, hosted by their auxiliaries. Since its inception in 2019, it’s garnered a reputation for offering a genuinely scary experience for visitors of all ages.
People come from all over the area and beyond to walk through the former prison and see all the spooky sights along the way.
In spite of the pandemic, last year’s haunted prison was a success, drawing thousands of attendees and surpassing the $45,000 raised the previous year.
Free Soil-Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams said this year is shaping up to be the biggest yet for Cages of Carnage.
“It’s a growing event, and … we’re expecting better numbers than we’ve seen in the past,” Williams said.
He said preparation for the prison is almost done. Volunteers have been hard at work getting the site ready for the event’s three-weekend run, which concludes the day before Halloween.
“We’ve got a few details to finish up, but I think we’re about ready,” Williams said.
He said he didn’t want to reveal too much about what might be in store for visitors to avoid spoiling the fun, but he promised there will be no shortage of surprises.
“There’s a lot of new stuff. I don’t want to give anything away, but some things are scarier this year, and there are some things that are just in the spirit of fun,” Williams said.
One change he was willing to disclose is that this year’s haunted prison will feature two entirely different, self-contained routes through the prison.
In previous years, the routes converged at the end, but this time it’s two entirely separate experiences that people can enjoy, one after the other, if they can handle it.
Williams said that the two routes will also help to alleviate long lines.
Williams said he’s thankful that volunteers, firefighters from the two departments and their auxiliaries, supporters in the community and actors have worked hard on the haunted prison to life.
“They’re what makes the show happen,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have anything.”
Actors participating range from “school-age kids” to people in their mid-70s — “and they all love it,” Williams said.
Because COVID-19 is still a concern, people are being asked to wear masks, according to the Cages of Carnage Facebook page. They won’t be a requirement, but they’ll be encouraged. Also, volunteers will be on hand to sanitize the area each night the haunted prison is open.
“COVID is still there, so we’ll provide masks at the door for people who want them, and we’ll have a couple people whose job specifically is to walk around with sanitizer and make sure things are clean,” Williams said.
Williams said organizers are taking health seriously and abiding by the recommendations of public health officials.
“The way we stand is, we’re following health department guidelines like we did last year. That keeps us in check so there’s no question that we’re doing what they want us to do,” Williams said, adding that he’ll likely have District Health Department No. 10 come out and inspect the site again, as it did in 2020, to sign off on the public safety of it all.
Williams said everyone involved in putting on the haunted prison is thrilled about the upcoming opening and proud of what they’ve accomplished.
“We’re excited. For two small departments to put something on and get the numbers we did, it’s huge,” he said. “Our departments are pumped up, definitely. This is one of the biggest events we do. … This brings people from outside the state.”
There is no set fundraising goal, but ideally the two departments would like to raise enough to make some upgrades.
“I know the Fire Department Association is going to put a chunk of money toward buying a covered trailer for the department, but we’re also saving money to build an addition to the station,” Williams said. “If we can do it through a fundraiser, we don’t have to ask the taxpayer, so that’s a big deal.”
He said he’s optimistic about the turnout and ready for the Cages of Carnage to open.
“I believe our numbers are going to be a lot better,” Williams said. “We have a food vendor, and we’ve got some things planned that are different from last year. So, if people came last year and liked it, they’ll love it this time around.”
The Camp Sauble Cages of Carnage haunted prison opens Saturday, Oct. 16, and continues the weekends of Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at 4058 E. Free Soil Road. The cost of entry is $10, and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. each night.
“We want darkness to hit us,” Williams said. “It makes the effect a lot better.”
For more information, find Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage on Facebook page, or visit www.campsaublecagesofcarnage.com.