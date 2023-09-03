FREE SOIL — As daylight starts to dwindle and nights get a little colder the switch from summer to fall becomes more evident as area schools start up this week. For the volunteers — who participate in the annual Haunted Prison — the start of school means just about a month-and-a-half until opening night of The Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison.
The haunted prison raised about $80,000 for local fire departments during its five-night run in October last year.
That’s according to Free Soil/Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams, whose department — along with the Grant Township and Fountain fire departments and auxiliaries — who put on the annual event as a fundraiser to help raise funds to purchase much needed equipment.
Williams said the departments are millage based.
“So that covers payroll, trucks and the heavy hitter stuff,” he said. “The way we look at the fundraisers is; if we can purchase a couple of things outside of the fire authorities; budget and without having to go back to the taxpayers, that is huge.”
Williams said to outfit a firefighter with just turnout and wildland gear and that without the radio and the pager is $7,000.
“Nothing is getting any cheap,” he said.
The budget for the event is around $39,000, and even though the total will be divided up among the participating fire departments, it’s still going to go to good causes all around.
He said that does not include all of the donations from the community — even during COVID.
He said, Cages of Carnage runs about 120 to 140 actors between the volunteers and the fire department.
“Every opening night we give a speech. I tell the volunteers when you ride by one of the fire departments and you see something brand new — we paid for half and the authority paid for half — ‘give yourself a pat on the back, that is your way of fighting the fire.’”
Williams said this event would not happen without the number of volunteers. Every year the Haunted Prison changes its layout and theme for the upcoming year. The work usually begins in January and runs through Halloween, he said.
Some actors come from as far away as Grand Rapids for the program, and its youngest actor is 5-year-old and the oldest is 74 -year-old.
The fire departments first transformed the former Camp Sauble State Prison in Meade Township into a haunted house spectacle in 2019. Each year, the event has grown bigger and bigger, and Williams said there’s no plan to slow down, the theme this is will be a haunted prison.
Opening night will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. according to Williams. The event continues on Friday, Oct, 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Camp Sauble is located at 4058 E Free Soil Road.