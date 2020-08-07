Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) and former Michigan lieutenant governor, spoke to Ludington Rotary during its weekly meeting Thursday via Zoom, about coronavirus and the “pillars” upon which moving forward with reopening more businesses depends upon.
Calley detailed numbers across the nation and Michigan in relation to the virus, noting that Michigan is faring well now compared to many other places.
In Michigan, increased cases among young adults drove some recent increases, he said, noting they didn’t get as sick as elderly. In the early months of the pandemic, deaths among elderly who contracted the diseases pushed Michigan numbers among the worst in the nation along. Michigan’s excellent capacity in hospitals, new treatments and tactics have also helped reduce the death rate in the state, he said.
Currently, all regions of Michigan are doing better than many southern states which initially didn’t have high rates of the virus. He suggested people in states hit early by the virus took the situation more personally and seriously and have taken more precautions since than in places originally unaffected or more lightly affected.
Calley said Michigan government is watching trends carefully and is considering many factors within the data as it determines how to respond, as SBAM.
He noted while many have opinions on what should be done, because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency orders, only her decision matters for now in terms of operating rules.
SBAM, he said, is advocating that while the careful scrutiny of data is warranted, numbers in Michigan suggest it is time to pursue how businesses can reopen.
Social gatherings which sometimes cause people to let the guard down and congregate living are the top two ways coronavirus is spreading here, he said.
Being at work in many cases could be the safest place for people, he said, because business can put in place and enforce rules to keep people safe.
And more than just protocols, he said businesses can and should engineer social distancing in the workflow so the work is spread out in a way that people don’t have to think about keeping distance.
He cited what he called the four pillars of preventing the spread of coronavirus:
1. Assessing the health of people to keep the disease, or at least most of it, out of the workplace in the first place.
2. Sanitation such as washing hands and frequently wiping down common surfaces such as door handles or countertops and other tactics as warranted.
3. Distancing especially by engineering in the suggested 6-foot spacing between individuals.
4. And use of personal protect equipment such as wearing face masks.
Asked about opening schools, he said data shows that younger children spread coronavirus at a lesser rate than older children and agreed there is reason for concern for college students in dorms.
Ultimately, he said, dampening down the disease comes down to individual response.
“The willingness of people to follow guidelines, rules and regulations is making a difference,” Calley said.
James Jensen, recently installed Ludington Rotary president, thanked Calley for the presentation and noted the seasonality of many businesses in an area such as Ludington makes some of the business restrictions and closings especially difficult.
Calley agreed, noting that closing a florist for Mother’s Day week is about the same as closing it for good since as much as half their annual business might be on that day. Likewise, bowling alleys could survive summer closure orders better than a fall closure order when leagues, which can make up 75 percent of their business, start.
Movie theaters might never reopen if their customers find and get used to other entertainment choices, he said
“Some see opportunity,” Calley said,” others see ruin. We have a lot of work left to do.”