GRANT TWP. — Noah and Bryce Cameron were raised going to bluegrass and folks music festivals.
Now the brothers are hosting their own.
The pair — with the parents and friends in tow — are hosting a two-day 2020 Forest Trail Music Festival at 352 W. Forest Trail in Grant Township starting on Friday with camping into Sunday.
“We’re going to have five bands on Friday and six bands on Saturday,” Cameron said.
Music is expected to get underway around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Friday and last until near midnight. On Saturday, music is expected to get going at 1 p.m. until about midnight, Bryce said.
The brothers grew up going to similar festivals, such as Wheatland near Remus and another near Lake City.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those festivals have been canceled. And despite the pandemic, the pair decided to make a go of it this year, and perhaps keep going beyond 2020.
Tuesday, while Bryce was out on the road for his job, Noah and the brothers’ father, Mark, were continuing to work on the grounds of where the festival will be. Arrangements for the campers have already been handled — whether it be trailers or in tents. A trail also was completed with lighting strung up along posts from timber felled on their grandparents’ property and sanitation stations ready to be finished.
The port-a-johns have yet to arrive, but will be available.
A firepit was completed with bench seating and logs to sit on, too.
Plus, there’s the stage. The Camerons hauled more timber out of their grandparents’ property and fashioned together a homemade stage. But it also has power running to it for lighting and sound, Noah said.
“We built it by hand. We’re pretty prideful of that,” Bryce said.
Beyond the music, crafters will have their wares for sale and food will be made available, too, the pair said.
Bryce said they are taking every precaution they can to ensure a safe atmosphere for the festival during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campers are being asked to RSVP ahead of time so a headcount can be done. They’re also going to keep an eye out for how many people come onto the grounds for the festival, too.
They’re requesting attendees to wear masks and to also observe social distancing.
“We’re asking people to be respectful of one another,” he said.
They also plan to wipe down often all high-tough areas to ensure a safe environment.
Noah said they will also have a pair of hospitality carts to help those who may have problems walking from the campground to the stage get there and back.
Beyond the music, there will be an open mic in the mornings and karaoke. Their mom, Jennifer, will be hosting a tie-dye event where patrons will need to bring their own garments. And Noah will be hosting a drum circle and campfire jam each night.
The musicians heading to the festival include Full Cord Bluegrass, Alex & Erin, Steve Michaels, Megan Gunia, One Lost, Danger Room and the Moonshine Brothers.
The pair have received a number of sponsors to help pay for the cost of getting the festival going, and they’re also going to be seeking a suggested donation of $10 per person.
The brothers also recruited not only their parents and family for help, but also many of their friends, who are volunteering their time and effort to assist, Noah said.
Noah said they would like to see this festival continue on next year and for years to come. The pair decided to have the festival on the last weekend in August because many of the festivals they typically go to are not this weekend. Some are after Labor Day while others are well before it.
For more information, or to RSVP, find the 2020 Forest Trail Music Festival on the Facebook page.