One Pere Marquette Township resident will be challenging Treasurer Karie Bleau in the Nov. 8 recall election.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly told the Daily News on Wednesday that four petition packets were handed out to prospective candidates, and one was returned by the filing deadline at 5 p.m. Monday.
The candidate who will appear on the ballot opposite Karie Bleau is Sarah Iteen.
Karie Bleau and her husband, P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, are both being targeted by recall efforts that began with petitions filed by township resident Tim Iteen, Sarah Iteen’s husband.
Recall petitions for both Karie and Jerry Bleau were approved by the Mason County Election Commission, and enough signatures were gathered to push both efforts forward.
Karie Bleau sought additional time to contest the 424 valid signatures from township residents supporting the recall. Kelly said she failed to adequately challenge the legitimacy of the signatures to a degree that would halt the call for an election.
Jerry Bleau, who also requested to appeal the signatures, has until Friday to challenge the validity of the 476 collected against him.
If he does not successfully contest the signatures, Kelly said a recall election for the P.M. Township supervisor position will be called by June 22.
At that point, P.M. residents who wish to run against him as a Democrat or third party will be able to file with the county. Jerry Bleau would automatically have the Republican spot on the ballot, if an election for his position is called.
Both of the Bleaus were recalled partially due to water and sewer billing errors that cost the township thousands of dollars and led to a severed relationship with former auditor Douglas Wohlberg.
Karie Bleau stated at Tuesday’s township board meeting that P.M. has recouped all but about $2,800 of the roughly $16,000 in revenue lost as a result of the errors, which undercharged upwards of 50 commercial customers in 2021.