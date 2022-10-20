Candidates in contested races appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot talked about their views on the economy, statewide ballot proposals, affordable housing, inflation and more during a public forum Thursday at West Shore Community College.
The forum included candidates vying to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, the 32nd State Senate District, the 101st and 102nd State House Districts, and the Mason County Board of Commissioners, as well as the two candidates in the Ludington mayoral race.
The forum was sponsored by the Ludington Daily News, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mason County Press and WMOM-FM. To view a recording of the forum in full, visit the Facebook pages of those organizations.
In the race for the 4th District County Commission seat, Democrat Rita Copenhaver and Republican incumbent Lew Squires fielded questions about how county zoning can be changed to boost business.
Copenhaver said she wants to protect the “little piece of Heaven we have in Mason County,” so she’s reluctant to advocate major changes, while Squires said county zoning rules need to be re-evaluated entirely in the interest of the economy and the county as a whole.
Seventh County Commission District candidates — Republican incumbent Ron Bacon and Democrat challenger Ed Miller — talked about plans to stay connected with constituents. Miller said he’d be a regular at village and township meetings, striving to be “a voice for rural Mason County.”
Bacon said he makes a habit of attending meetings and getting out in the community and would continue to do so.
“I care. I’m committed to eastern Mason County,” Bacon said.
In the Ludington mayoral race, incumbent Steve Miller and challenger Mark Barnett, former Ludington police chief, discussed their priorities for the office.
Barnett said he hopes to “help foster … or encourage pride among people who work here.”
Miller said he’d continue to maintain “immediate contact” with City Hall to encourage citizens to present ideas to the city.
“That’s my job as mayor, to make sure their voices are heard,” Miller said.
In answer to a question about a gun buy-back program in Ludington, Miller said he’d support the will of the citizens, though he’d keep his personal feelings out of it, while Barnett said his experience has taught him that such programs are not always effective.
In the 32nd State Senate District race, Democrat Terry Sabo, representative for the current 92nd State House District, and Jon Bumstead, a Republican who represents the 34th District, were asked what they’ve done in the legislature to protect farmers.
Asked about the biggest challenges facing the district, Sabo cited housing, rural internet, economic development and providing “living wages.” Bumstead said bolstering the workforce is key, along with creating good job opportunities to keep people in the state, or draw them back if they’ve left.
Regarding Proposal 3 — which if approved would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan through an amendment to the state’s constitution — Sabo said he’s strongly in favor of the proposal.
Bumstead said he’s always been an anti-abortion-rights candidate, though he’s open to exceptions for the health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.
Democrat Jerry Hilliard and Republican John Moolenaar, vying for the 2nd Congressional District seat, were asked about inflation and what they’d do to address it.
“We need to stop the excessive spending,” Moolenaar said.
Hilliard disagreed, saying OPEC is to blame.
“They control our prices here. It’s not reckless spending,” he said. “We need to create … a U.S. market for oil.”
On Proposal 3, Moolenaar said he’s against it, while Hilliard would support it.
101st State House candidates Amanda Siggins, a Democrat, and Joseph Fox, a Republican, would both be newcomers to the legislature. Higgins said she values community and public education, while Fox said “faith, family and freedom” are his priorities.
On the topic of housing, Fox said he’s “very much a newbie on this legislative idea,” but he’d brush up on his facts if elected, while also working to address supply-chain issues. Siggins also said she’d work to supply-chain deadlocks would be a priority, and championed the use of brownfield redevelopment programs to provide additional housing.
In the race for the 102nd State House District, Republican Curt VanderWall, current 35th Dist. State Senator, and Democrat opponent Brian Hosticka both said housing is key in addressing workforce shortages.
With respect to Proposal 3, Hosticka is for it.
“Give women choices and leave them alone,” he said.
VanderWall said he opposes the proposal, adding that he believes it would lead to “another breakdown of the family and the family unit, and that’s very, very concerning to me.”
Both candidates are in favor of reinforcing broadband internet access for rural areas and supporting the agricultural communities.
Asked about bolstering the area’s workforce, both candidates said affordable housing is key.