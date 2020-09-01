Stacie Cocke has enfolded her various passions — medicine, charitable causes, the Ludington area itself and more — into her new candle-making business, House and Harbor.
House and Harbor offers homemade, hand-poured, fragranced candles with funds from each purchase going to HumaniTea to aid in that shop’s mission of human trafficking awareness and prevention.
The business was launched by Stacie — with the help of her husband Nolan, a pastor at Trinity Church, and her children — in July, and the HumaniTea partnership followed.
Now featured at the shop are candles with scents based on Ludington locales.
There’s Bed & Breakfast, with hints of wood and various “cozy” kitchen smells; Shoreline, infused with scents of grasses and other coastal fragrances; Forest Trail, the piney aroma of which was inspired by jaunts to Ludington State Park; Spice Tea, which captures some of the sweet and earthy smells in HumaniTea’s dining area; and more.
House and Harbor began with a simple school project.
“I purchased a DIY candle-making kit for a school project with my kids, and we made candles on our kitchen counter,” Stacie said. “I actually really enjoyed it; it was fun. So I continued to do it… and would give candles to family and friends on the holidays.
“People would come back and say, ‘Where did you get that candle from? I want to buy more.’ I would laugh and say, ‘I just made it at my kitchen counter.’ But as that happened more and more, and I finally decided maybe it was time to make it a business.”
The process of getting the business started took a few years of research, and Stacie said that research yielded findings about common candle ingredients that could have adverse medical effects, such as paraffin.
Stacie’s been a physician assistant for 18 years, and that medical background came into play as she worked to identify safe options for ingredients.
“We wanted to find the cleanest burning, safest products we could that were also eco-friendly and sustainable,” she said. “Once we centered in on the ingredients that we were using, we got our website and social media sites up and decided to launch.”
A fondness for the area is reflected in the House and Harbor offerings, as is Stacie and Nolan’s experience and training as foster parents.
“I wanted to pull from my medical background, and my background as a foster parent. I wanted to use what I learned from trauma training for foster care, and just the gorgeous scenery and experiences here in Ludington.
“There’s endless opportunity with that. There are so many amazing things here. And with it being a tourist destination, people want to take a piece of Ludington home with them. If they can go to a bed and breakfast and take a candle home with them, or go to HumaniTea and take a Spice Tea candle home with them — there’s all these ties to experiences here.”
HumaniTea was an ideal fit for a first partnership, Stacie said, because of the overlap between foster care and human trafficking.
“There is a tie to foster-care in human-trafficking victims. There’s a very high percentage of kids… that come from a foster-care background who are currently engaged in human trafficking. Kids are particularly at risk because of their traumatic pasts,” she said.
HumaniTea co-owner Carmen Biggs said she’s thrilled to have the candles in the shop.
“I adore House and Harbor products because the quality is exceptional,” Biggs told the Daily News. “The candles burn pure and clean in a way I have not experienced with other products.
“I also love Stacie’s desire to use her company to give back. Her commitment to donate toward anti-human-trafficking efforts aligns her company beautifully with the mission of HumaniTea.”
The hope is to continue to donate proceeds from candle sales to HumaniTea, with $1 form each candle sold going to the shop’s anti-trafficking efforts.
The HumaniTea partnership will continue at least until the end of the year. Then, Stacie said, she’d like to expand and partner with other local organizations working with causes that overlap or intersect with foster care.
“That cause is very important to us,” she said. “When I was pulling all this together, I wanted to create a positive experience… To be a force for good in the community, and support charities and nonprofits that are directly tied to things that would affect foster children and foster families.”
The goal is also to offer a “pleasant, comforting and immersive,” with custom-blended fragrances, including multiple notes in each candle’s scent, according to Stacie.
WHAT’S NEXT
House and Harbor will release a line of Christmas candles in October. Those items will be previewed at the Pentwater Artisan Fair, Sept. 26-27.
Additionally, Stacie will present a candle-making workshop at HumaniTea sometime in November, though an exact date has not yet been determined.
Room sprays, wax melts and other items are also being developed.
For the time being, House and Harbor is a home business, with candles being poured in the kitchen of Stacie and Nolan’s new home. Eventually, they’d like to open up a physical location, however.
“We’re a small, family business,” Stacie said. “But our goal would be to grow to the point where we could have a physical store downtown.”
Additionally, Nolan — who also has a background in carpentry and graphic designer — would like to help add home decor items, handmade furniture, signs and more to the House and Harbor product line.
“We want to branch out… at some point,” Stacie said.
MORE INFORMATION
Candles are available in person at HumaniTea or on the House and Harbor website, where free shipping is offered and orders are guaranteed.
“Customers can support HumaniTea’s cause even more by going to the tea shop and purchasing our candles in person. It gives them an opportunity to smell each one, try out some great tea and support a great cause,” Stacie said. “If they’d prefer to purchase from the comfort of their home they can simply go to our website.”
The website is www.houseandharbor.com, or visit HumaniTea at 127 S. James St. in Ludington.