The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum event to recognize the SS City of Midland 41’s anniversary was canceled, but people can still learn about the carferry and its history.
The event was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18.
“We made the decision a while ago to cancel the event because it wasn’t working with the COVID-19 restrictions,” said Eric Harmsen, museum manager. “The idea was to have an event with a presentation. With the current situations, that wouldn’t work out how we planned.”
The museum notes the anniversary is part of the carferry legacy in Ludington.
“In Ludington, we had the huge carferry industry. It started in the late 1800s with the railcar ferries and ended with the SS Badger as the last one. One of those boats that is considered to be one of the most famous and most significant is the City of Midland 41,” Harmsen said.
The City of Midland launched on Sept. 18, 1940. It made its maiden voyage in March of 1941.
According to a Ludington Daily News story from Sept. 19, 1940 titled, “New carferry launched smoothly at Manitowoc,” it was a momentous day when the boat pushed off in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and, “Old-timers called it one of the finest, smoothest launches in the history of modern freshwater shipping.”
Between 20,000 and 25,000 people were present for the occasion, including roughly 100 Ludington residents. Schools and stores closed and a band played.
“Seemingly everybody for miles around was there to see the new ship, finest of its type in the world, take to the water,” the author writes.
The boat was the first carferry built after the Great Depression, which could explain the fanfare.
“It marked that emersion and change,” Harmsen said.
Its design also signaled a transition from pure industry to comfort.
“It was different from previous boats. It was built not just as a carferry for transporting railroad cars, but also as a passenger vessel,” Harmsen said. “All the earlier ferries had passenger accommodations and staterooms, but this was one of the first vessels with a renewed focus on passenger experience.”
The museum has an exhibit on the carferries that operated out of Ludington. The display features artifacts such as the bell and builder’s plate — the official name plate.
“A lot of the artifacts on display at the museum show the dinnerware sets and souvenirs that were on the boat. In many ways, it was almost a luxury liner that was also a carferry. It was a design that continued with the Spartan and the Badger,” he said.
The SS City of Midland, the SS Spartan and the SS Badger, known as the “Big Three,” were the last running out of Ludington. The SS Badger is the only boat functioning as a carferry. The City of Midland was repurposed into a barge called the Pere Marquette 41 and can be seen in Ludington from time to time.
The museum will post photos and facts about the boat on its social media pages in lieu of the in-person event.
“This is something we are still excited about, that we have a lot of information about,” Harmsen said. “There are a lot of people in the community (who) were excited about it.
“One thing we wanted to do was find a way to still do something to recognize it and share information about the boat and the history. We’ll put out (posts) once or twice a day through the rest of the week sharing historic photos from our archives, trying to share content. All of that being on our social media pages is free for people to access and share.”
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum museum is at 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.