The Rotary Club of Ludington was introduced to two of the SS Badger/Lake Michigan Carferry K9 security dogs, Dara and Greta, at the club’s weekly Thursday, noon, meeting at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Dean Shultz and Steve Poort of the carferry’s security detail brought K9 Dara and K9 Greta with them as they talked about selection, training and the work of the K9s and shared a bit of the unique personalities of the four K9 dogs that patrol with their handlers as vehicles arrive at the carferry.
Chuck Hokanson is teamed with K9 Mika, Ian Pegan-Naylor with K9 Hans, Poort with K9 Greta and Schultz with K9 Dara whose eight years of service makes puts her at the top of the seniority list.
Schultz said LMC began its K9 team following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks after the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered maritime vessels to step up security.
Over the years, the program has evolved as LMC better understood selection of the dogs.
All four handlers are retired law enforcement. Each handler’s K9 partner lives with him year-round.
Training is done regularly with training getting more intense as the carferry season approaches, and a little lighter during the off-season.
Schultz, who retired from the Ludington Police Department, said the dogs are smart and sociable. They show the ability to count, so when training, timing of rewards for good work must be varied or the K9s will learn the pattern and only perform at their highest when they have determined a treat reward is at stake. The seem to know time, too, especially if it involves their dinner.
Schulz said dogs sense of smell differs from humans. When a person smells chili, the dogs can differentiate the ingredients. That difference is used in their training.
The LMC K9 dogs are a mix-breed of German shepherds and Belgian Malinois and come from a trainer in Poland who looks for social, friendly dogs who want relationships with their handlers as opposed to being aloof.
Schultz said police dogs should not be mean. They should be friendly and social but able to turn on intensity when required, then, afterwards calm back down in a reasonable time.
He noted the K9s, like any dog, pick up on the emotion of the person at the other end of their leash, so handlers have to remain calm.
While on duty at the carferry docks, petting by the public is discouraged. When off duty and on board the Badger, Schultz said they often let people pet the K9s.