CUSTER — Despite some recent confusion among patrons, Caritas Food Pantry is still up and running.
The pantry is, as always, open every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer.
Volunteers Diane and Tony Zack said some clients have been under the impression that the pantry was no longer operating, and have been surprised to see the sign still up and the space still stocked with food.
The volunteers want to make sure folks know the pantry is still there if and when they need it.
“The only time we are not open is during the school year, in the winter. If school is closed for weather reasons, we are also,” Diane said. “That’s the only time we’re closed, other than a holiday.”
There are no income requirements to get food, but there is a limit of one trip per month for clients. The pantry accepts clients from Mason, Manistee, Lake, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
“But,” Diane noted, “if someone comes in and needs food, we don’t tell anybody no. If they need food, they get it.”
The pantry is running a little differently since the start of COVID-19. In the wake of the pandemic, the volunteers switched over to a pick-up distribution model for food. Now, people are welcome back in the building, but food is still pre-bagged and handed out through a door.
Gena Nelson was volunteering Wednesday for the first time in months, and she was surprised at how few people there were. The volunteers are worried that the inaccurate reports of the pantry closing might be impacting the number of people who come out.
“The last time I was here it was amazing that there weren’t more people here,” Nelson said. “Usually we’ll have 10 to 18 families … and we were down to about five.”
The clientele does tend to increase in the colder weather, Diane noted, but she wanted the public to know Caritas hasn’t gone anywhere.
“We just want people to know we’re here,” she said. “We’re open and here to serve anyone who needs a helping hand. … We’re here for them.”
The two-hour stretches of time volunteers donate on Mondays and Wednesdays are “working for the Lord,” said Tony.
“It’s a give-back and it’s a good feeling for us, too,” he said.
Caritas Food Pantry is at 85 S. Madison Ave. in Custer. The food pantry has a Facebook page where people can check in, or they can just stop by. Those interested in making use of the food pantry or volunteering can call Kelly Glover, manager, at (231) 301-0626.