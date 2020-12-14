Caritas Food Pantry will be able to help meet the needs of a host of local families this Christmas, thanks to the help of local businesses and donors who contributed to West Shore Bank’s Spirit of Giving campaign.
The campaign raised more than $13,000 this year to support area food pantries. Kelly Glover, manager of Caritas Food Pantry, told the Daily News that Caritas is grateful to those who helped.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, meals will be distributed to more than 100 meals to clients who signed up with the food pantry during the month of November, according to Glover.
The food pantry operates out of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer, and meals will be distributed via pick-up baskets at the church during those hours.
“Caritas Food Pantry would like to thank community members and employees of West Shore Bank who contributed to the Spirit of Giving Campaign,” Glover stated. “Through a generous donation from this campaign — as well as (from) Tractor Supply Company — Caritas will distribute 150 meals to its clients this season.”
Glover also extended thanks to volunteers Fred and Colleen Hackert and Don Albrecht, who have helped with the program, and devoted their time and energy to putting the meal baskets together.
Caritas Food Pantry has worked through the pandemic, adapting to a pick-up distribution model during the initial wave of COVID-19 cases in the spring.
Glover said some restrictions still remain in place, more than eight months later.
“Currently, clients are able to enter the building from the outside but are not allowed within the actual pantry,” she said. “Our volunteers are pre-packaging food and distributing it from the doorway of the pantry.”
“Our clients have been receiving more food each month as a result of generous weekly donations of USDA products. These products include dairy items such as cheese, yogurt and milk, as well as meat, potatoes and fruit.”
Surprisingly, Glover said there hasn’t been a significant increase in clients during the pandemic. Rather, the data from November of this year is “spot on” with figures from the same time last year.
“Caritas Food Pantry has been serving our usual number of clients throughout the pandemic — just serving them in a much safer way,” she said. “Our volunteers who are masked up are working hard to maintain social distancing within the pantry while meeting the needs of our clients.”
Glover said the pantry will be closed during the month of January for deep-cleaning, and in order to build up its volunteer base.
Caritas Food Pantry provides food to people through a partnership with the Feeding America program. It operates out of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 85 S. Madison St. in Custer.