Throughout her 33-year career with the Mason County District Library, Sue Carlson has had a goal to improve the lives of local children through literacy. It was that passion that drove her to create one of the finest youth services programs around the area.
Carlson plans to retire at the end of the month leaving behind a legacy of reading and programming that draws families to the library on a daily basis.
“It is absolutely vital to a democracy, to have a literate population,” she said. “You are not going to enhance literacy if people do not come into the building.”
In 1995, Carlson was asked by then-library director Bob Dickson to take on the role of head of youth service, which she was more than willing to do.
She had a vision of what the children’s library could be when she agreed to take on the extra responsibility.
She was looking to design a summer program for children with a goal in mind of it ultimately providing a place where families could come and get the support they needed, while also including their children.
“At that time there were summer sports offered to children and some art classes but there wasn’t anything else, there were not any organized day camps,” she said. “I was looking for activities that would be fun, educational and you could meet up with your friends but also be surrounded by books.”
Eric Smith, Mason County District Library Director, said when Carlson started she was at the cutting edge of a trend in libraries to pay attention to youth services.
“She brought a new way of thinking about children’s services to Ludington that was ahead of the time and ahead of the game,” Smith said.
Carlson believed that if you get children into the library doors to participate in the activities, then they start to feel comfortable with their surroundings they will ask questions and start to think of the library and the people in it as a second family.
“If a child needs to ask the librarian a question, because they need to know something, then they will feel more comfortable asking a librarian because they grew up in the library,” she said. “Again it is about access to the library, The library is open to everyone; everyone should have access to information and it should be as free and open as possible.”
Before Carlson took on the position of head of youth services, the children’s library was in the attic of the library, according to Smith.
“She was very broad in bringing together a bunch of different elements, not just isolating reading is reading, play is play or math is math. She brought all of those elements together to mutually reinforce each other,” Smith said.
Smith said that’s the kind of thing that’s taken for granted today, and it was a talent Carlson had early on.
“We talk about talking is teaching, we talk about play as being integral for early childhood development,” Smith said. “This thought process did not come out of nowhere, it came from people like Sue, going out and introducing it beyond the classroom and into the public library’s sphere.”
Smith thinks Carlson’s approach toward youth services was different. But he thinks it is important to emphasize how revolutionary it was at the time.
Smith refers to the impact Carlson has had on children across the county and beyond as generational.
“You can really see how that gift has compounded and is giving back to the community from the work that she did and the vision that she had back in the early days with this approach,” he said. “It is not one specific thing but having that culture of literacy at a young age has really created a generation of Ludingtonites that have gone out to make the world a better place.”
Working with Carlson
“I think her generosity is really on display every day,” Smith said. “She wants to give, she is always looking for opportunities to give of herself, of her time and talents. She wants to make things better for everybody but her specific audience has clearly been the kids.”
One of the biggest impacts has come from preschool story time, during which Carlson read to generations of children. Sometimes she wears a crazy hat to celebrate Dr. Seuss, sometimes she wears a witch’s hat for Halloween, but always with a smile and always with the best in mind for the children.
Carlson’s legacy is left with the thousands upon thousands of children whose love of reading she’s nurtured over the years.
“The Mason County District Library has been transformational for me as a mother, and in my children’s lives and at the center of that has been story time and of course Sue,” said Natalie Grochowski, a parent who frequents preschool story time.
Grochowski said she started taking her daughter to story time when she was 7 months old, and she just turned 8.
She said a “big reason” why her daughter is such a strong reader today is because of going to the library a couple times a week for story time. Following story time they would get a couple of books to take home.
“Sue is the heart of that,” Grochowski said. “She was so welcoming, she was a consistent, positive presence and advocate for literacy in my kids’ lives since they were babies.
Grochowski said she is convinced that Carlson and the library has played a huge role in the development in my kids reading.
“In a lot of children’s programs literacy is the number one goal,” she said. “It is also about making sure people feel like they can access the library. There is nothing more important in a democracy than giving people information, along with full and free access,” Carlson said.
This has been much more than a job, it is a mission, according to Carlson, to help Mason County children “be all they can be” and to “give them every opportunity to have their own talents.”
”It is all part of an effort to make sure our kids have every advantage that we can give them,” she said.
Carlson said she plans to still be an advocate for children in her retirement. But she will also have more time to enjoy her family, riding her bicycle, hiking and paddling her kayak.