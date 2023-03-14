Students in John Lipa’s ceramics class will be getting their hands dirty this week as they throw clay bowls on the pottery wheel with guest artist Mary Case.
Lipa said that he wanted to give his ceramics students the opportunity to learn the potter’s wheel. This week, Mary Case will be in his classroom working with students who are interested in learning how to use the potter’s wheel.
“It is early in the trimester and I wanted to give those kids, who wanted to, the opportunity to become familiar with the potter’s wheel, in hopes that the wheel gives students another opportunity to express themselves,” Lipa said.
Case, whose mother was a high school art teacher, felt honored when she was asked to work with high school art students this week. Case has done a lot of teaching with different art classes in the community but was excited to be in a high school classroom.
“It was so nostalgic for me to be in that classroom today,” she said. “My mom is gone, and being in there and seeing what that felt like and being in that high school art room felt amazing.”
Case said she was beyond excited to work with the students on the potter’s wheel.
She said in working with younger kids it did not surprise her in the least, that many of the students picked up the hang of the wheel and threw a bowl without much trouble.
“With John’s encouragement, the students were doing it and giving it a try and once they got their hands on the clay, the rest was history,” she said.
Case felt like giving students the opportunity to try new things like this is beneficial in life.
“You are planting a seed with one of two of these students knowing they are going to come back to this later in life, they will remember this experience,” she said. “I hear all the time when I (started) working with adults, ‘Oh yeah I did that once in high school, or this was always on my bucket list,’ or something I always wanted to do, that is how the potter’s is.”
Claire Garrow, a sophomore, said it was her first time working with clay on a potter’s wheel.
“I have been wanting to do things on the wheel for a long time,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Katie Teske, who threw two bowls, enjoyed the opportunity to try the wheel and learn more about the process.
“It was a fun experience. It’s nice to say that I have used a potter’s wheel with someone who knows how to use it.” she said.
Teske can see herself at some point in her life taking a pottery class because of this experience with Case and the potter’s wheel.