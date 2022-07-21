Two Republican candidates for the 2nd District seat on the Mason County Board of Commissioners — incumbent Gary Castonia and challenger Michelle Kuster — spoke to the public about their platforms and priorities during a forum Thursday at Waterfront Park.
Kuster is a newcomer, while Castonia is seeking a third term on the county commission, but redistricting is changing the map for the district. The new 2nd County Commission district includes not only Ludington’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Wards, but also the First Precinct Pere Marquette Township.
During the forum — co-sponsored by the Daily News, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mason County Press — Castonia and Kuster addressed the crowd and fielded questions from by a panel consisting of Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick, Mason County Press Editor Rob Alway and moderator Steve Begnoche.
Castonia opened by talking about his experience with the Ludington Police Department and the county planning commission, in addition to the county board.
“I’m running for office because I want to keep myself busy, I’m experienced in it, and I want to keep on doing it,” he said.
Kuster, a physician and founder of the Connexion Point addiction treatment center among other healthcare programs, touted her experience as a problem-solver and a business owner.
“As an E.R. doc, we’re trained to fix things, and we’re trained to find out what’s broken,” she said. “So I have that thought pattern of seeing out and listening.”
Kuster admitted early on that there’s a lot she has yet to understand about county issues, but she said she’s more than willing to learn, adding that she’s ready to take on some new challenges and hopefully help others, if elected.
“I felt it was time in my life right now to change my path and walk in a different direction,” Kuster said. “I’m looking to be a voice for others.”
Bossick asked what role the candidates felt the county board should play in ensuring broadband internet access for residents.
Kuster said the process needs to “move forward quickly,” noting that the COVID-19 pandemic brought the need for expanded access into sharp relief.
“Broadband … is an essential utility, especially after COVID,” she said. “We have 12,000 households and many of those don’t have access, so it’s important that we gain information and make the right decision on this.”
Castonia agreed, but asked, “Where’s the money going to come from?”
“The county doesn’t have the money. The only way I can come up with is a millage,” Castonia said. “A lot’s got to be figured out about it.”
Alway asked the candidates about their stance on a proposal before the county suggesting that it partly fund two school resource officers in the area.
Castonia said he supports it.
“The schools have to have some safety, but they have to have training,” he said.
Kuster said she’s “not fully informed” on the issue, but she said she’d be open to a collaborative path toward finding a solution.
“Other than collaboration, I would advocate for a fiscally sound decision on that,” she said.
Castonia voiced some skepticism when asked about how the county can help businesses find and retain employees.
“I don’t know how you’re going to retain them,” he said, “you can’t get them to work now with the outrageous wages they’re paying.”
He attributed the labor shortage to “people making more money not to work.”
“I think we need to cut out pay for people not working and get them back on a payroll,” he said.
Kuster said that, as a business owner, she has firsthand experience dealing with the shortage, and she recommended making a push in local schools to get students interested in the skilled trades.
“History’s always been for students to be pushed toward college, but we have lots of skilled labor,” she said. “We should be in the schools and educating kids that there are (good-paying) jobs out there.”
She also advocated more compassion on behalf of employers regarding the challenges workers face from day to day, such as sickness and childcare.
“We need to understand why people aren’t working,” she said.
Both candidates were in favor of an expanded, county-wide senior center. Kuster advocated collaboration and a crackdown on duplication of duties, while Castonia said the main issue was funding, and whether the money is in the budget.
In closing, Kuster again referenced her medical experience and said the ongoing need for mental-health services in the county was a major impetus behind her decision to run.
She said it’s time to “stop talking and take action,” adding that she’d be a “strong advocate” and a “person that can bring us to action on finding solutions to mental illness in the community.”
Castonia closed by stressing the importance of transparency in government, noting that Mason County is no exception.
Castonia and Kuster will face off in the Aug. 2 primary, and the winner will move on to the general election in November, for which there is no current Democratic candidate.