Gary Castonia served in his working days within the community as a policeman at the Ludington Police Department.
Long since retired, he’s looking to continue to serve as he is running for re-election to the Mason County Board of Commissioners in the second district which includes the fourth, fifth and sixth wards in the City of Ludington.
“I think we’ve done just about everything right, because of Fabian’s (Knizacky) guidance,” Castonia said of the county administrator. “We couldn’t ask for a better county administrator. He keeps us on the straight-and-narrow, whether we can afford do anything or not afford to do anything. I’ve said it before, I think he’s the best county administrator in Michigan (with) the way that he handles things. He’s easy to talk to, very intelligent, especially with numbers.”
Castonia was appointed to the seat in 2017 after Bill Carpenter resigned. He was elected on his own in 2018 without an opponent. This time around, he has a primary opponent in Jason Kirkpatrick, for the seat in the Aug. 4 election.
He is married to his wife, Kay, and the couple have two kids, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Castonia is a retired Ludington Police Department officer, and he also worked for 18 years for Ludington Mass Transit Authority/Dial-A-Ride. Castonia is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.
His experience in local government started with the Ludington Planning Commission, then on Ludington City Council for more than 12 years before joining the county commission.
With the county commission, he serves on the parks and recreation and the public safety committees. He said it was great to see the work of the parks and recreation committee in finishing a new playground for the park near the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility.
“Parks and recreation just finished the playground, and that’s really nice. I took my wife out there and she says, ‘I’ve never been out here.’ I said we’ll bring a couple of sandwiches out there one day and come out and just sit and enjoy the scenery out there.”
Castonia said the public safety committee has done well in replacing items that are needed to be replaced. One issue that has been discussed within the committee is whether or not courthouse security needs to be increased.
“I know the judges would like it, but it comes down to the money, too. How much extra money that costs. Fabian laid it out for us (with) how many guys you need and how many replacement guys you need for guys who are sick or need vacation,” Castonia said. “Then you have the security equipment, and you have to close maybe two doors and having people come in one door.”
What can complicate any changes with a significant financial investment is the revenue sharing the state will do with local units of government such as the county. There is an expectation that little to no money will come from the state to the county. Castonia said Mason County is in good shape, and has faith in Knizacky should the budget tighten.
“What better guy to do it is Fabian. He can pinch a penny into a dime. That’s why we’re in such good shape as a county. In other counties, they’re struggling,” Castonia said. “Compared to other counties, we’re in really good shape. The revenue sharing is going to make it tough on any special projects or things like that. What needs to get done will get done and probably nothing special.”
Castonia recalled when he was younger and he felt that those who represented the city on the county board didn’t fight for their constituents. He swore he would stand up for those voters in this district.
He also said he’s learned a lot from his experiences both on the Ludington City Council and the Mason County Board of Commissioners. A lot of those lessons came courtesy of either the city manager or county administrator.
“That’s what I’m still learning, how much different the county from the city. It’s always a learning experience. Like with (former Ludington City Manager) John Shay, I couldn’t have been on two better councils than with John Shay and Fabian (Knizacky). They’re very open. They’re easy to talk to… I’ve just been very lucky to learn that way. I’ve learned from (the lack of initial experience) and it helped me to get from the city to the county,” he said.