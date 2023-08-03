The long work to repair the apron for the SS Badger continues, but exactly what the cause of the counterweight collapse continues to be investigated, according to Chrissy Kadleck, director of communications and employee engagement for Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company to Lake Michigan Carferry and the Badger.
The steamship’s apron was damaged on July 21 when the counterweight structure on the port side of the ship was damaged. Contractors began working on repairs last week, which included underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm. The damage, though, was so extensive that the company announced on Tuesday that the 2023 sailing season would come to a premature ending. It was originally scheduled to conclude Oct. 9. The ship also nearing the end of its overnight sailings, with those scheduled to conclude Sunday. Four shoreline cruises were also affected — two from Ludington and two from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the connecting port for the ship.
The apron system is inspected fairly often, Kadleck said.
“The system is inspected from time to time and was visually inspected just a few weeks earlier and found to be in apparent good condition,” she said.
The company does not know the estimated cost of the repairs of the apron system, but it will take several months to complete, Kadleck said.
“We are hopeful that all of the work can be completed in 2023, and we do not anticipate any impact on the 2024 sailing season,” she said.
Residents in Ludington might not see the SS Badger, its sister ship the SS Spartan or the former U.S. Army tug LT-805 move to accommodate the reconstruction of the apron, Kadleck said.
“We expect that repairs on the south side of the ramp can be made without moving the Badger or any of the other vessels,” she said. “We most likely not move the Badger to make repairs because the apron is being supported by the back of the ship. Should the structure on the north side of the ramp require work, the Badger may need to be moved.”
Kadleck would not comment on the number of passengers or commercial traffic that was scheduled to use the SS Badger for the remainder of the sailing season, nor the estimated cost to the company because of the refunds issued.
“As the remainder of the season has been canceled, commercial traffic will be impacted as it will have to find an alternate route to the other side of the lake,” she said. “All reservations will be fully refunded.”
Interlake is working to find positions for the seasonal help with the SS Badger elsewhere within the company, Kadleck said.