For Cedar Chest Consignment Store owner Natalie Barrette, work is like “Christmas every day,” or “treasure hunting” — there’s always something different and always something new to look forward to, and it’s been that way for a quarter-century now.
Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the store, located at 110 W. Ludington Ave., and Barrette and her small staff will celebrate the milestone with cake and discounts for customers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
She said she feels good about the work she’s done and how she’s spent her time.
“Twenty-five years is a long time to do something you love,” Barrette said Thursday. “Most people start to hate their job after five years.”
Consignment is more than just a vocation for Barrette. She sees it as a necessary service to the community — a lesson she learned firsthand.
“I lived in Atlanta for a while, and I had three young kids, and I shopped consignment and resale for my kids’ clothes. That’s kind of where I saw the need,” she said.
When she moved back to the area in 1996, she “noticed there wasn’t any place for women and men to get rid of their clothes, so I saw a need, and I tried to fill it.”
She got her start working alongside LouAnn Reed at ABC Kids when she returned. At ABC Kids, she learned the ins and outs of the consignment business and “how it all worked.” She gained the knowledge and skills to “just walk into it” when she opened her own store less than a year later, in April 1997.
“I spent March gathering clothing items, and then I opened on (April) 9,” she said. “I had about 200 people when I first opened up.”
That number has doubled again and again. Barrette said about 5,700 consignors and customers have frequented the shop over the years, and she estimates that about 4,000 of those are active.
Some of those first 200 customers from 1996 still stop by to this day.
“I’ve still got my original people from way back when,” she said. “And it’s been 25 years since they first brought their stuff in.”
Barrette said she understands why people keep coming back.
“It’s a win-win. It benefits both the consignor and the customer,” she said, noting that consignors get a percentage of sales, while customers get quality clothing, fitness items, furniture and decor for a lower price.
As the customer base grew, so did Cedar Chest itself.
The current store is Barrette’s third spot since opening the business. She went from a 1,500-square-foot building on James Street to a storefront just down Ludington Avenue where Spindrift is now located. The current location has two floors and is about 4,000 square feet in total.
Behind the counter in the store, a sign reads “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” and Barrette likes to think that’s what Cedar Chest does, by not letting “perfectly good clothes that you’re not using anymore” go to waste.
The work, the people, the service — she takes pride in it all.
“I feel accomplished. I feel proud to give back to the community in this way,” Barrette said. “It’s a service that’s been needed.”
She also feels lucky, adding, “I get to meet a lot of different people, and I get to help them feel beautiful.”
Her employees approach the work with the same passion and vigor.
When Barrette quoted a saying about how, when you do what you love, you “don’t work a day in your life,” employee Laura Tanis, who was working the register, interjected: “So nobody works here, because we all love being here.”
Barrette said employees come in on their days off just to hang out, shop and chat.
“It’s such a great place to be,” Tanis said.
With the 25th anniversary of the business only a day away, Barrette still looks forward to coming to work and doing what she loves.
Asked if she envisions another 25 years for the business, Barrette did a little mental math, then laughed and said, “I’ll do this as long as the Lord gives me the strength to do it.”
People who are interested in consigning should call the store at (231) 845-7974. But Barrette said they should know the store is “really full,” and new orders aren’t being taken until May.