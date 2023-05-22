As Memorial Day approaches and May comes to a close, the Shoreline FORCE (Families for Cycling Education) biking organization is encouraging residents to take an opportunity to experience the cemetery bike tour they have planned as a way to honor those who died while serving this country.
The self-guided bike tour will be offered all day Sunday and Monday at Lakeview Cemetery to give people a better understanding of who the veterans are buried in the cemetery, along with an opportunity to do something to honor Memorial Day and Ludington’s sesquicentennial.
“We liked how the cemetery was a place for young children to cycle safely and that it represented Ludington’s history,” Shoreline FORCE member Sharon Edgar said. “It was appropriate for the month of May, which is bike month and of course the month of Memorial Day. The city is asking people to limit their family bike rides in the cemetery to Sundays in May, but we think Monday on Memorial Day would be OK.
“We ask people to just be aware that there might be family there visiting their loved one’s graves. If you take the tour and you come across a family that’s visiting a loved one’s grave just move along quietly to the next monument on the list.”
The group started by walking a mile loop around the cemetery to different veterans monuments that were close to the road so that people could see them while walking or riding the bikes without having to venture into the cemetery, Edgar stated.
“We used the findagrave.com website as well as veterans websites and the Ludington Daily News obituaries to gather information about individuals when we could,” she said. “When we could find more information about a specific veteran, we added it to the list so you can really get to know the veterans and, in some cases, their families if they’re also buried in the cemetery.”
Edgar stated that the cemetery sexton Kirk Caithamer was also very helpful to the group while planning out specific graves of importance to add to their list.
“Kirk took us to the grave of Margaret Calkins, the only woman veteran in the cemetery,” Edgar said. “She is buried with her husband Fred. From what we could decipher from their obituaries, the two of them actually met while they were both serving in the army in World War II in Europe. We did some more research to learn more about the history of women in the military.
“Online sources helped us learn that women serving in the United States military history began with the Revolutionary War. Women weren’t allowed to serve in the armed forces on the battlefield, but they aided the war effort in clerical roles or as cooks, seamstresses, laundresses, or nurses during the Revolutionary War.”
Edgar said there are topics the group hopes that families discuss while completing the cemetery tour. She said that although they may not have specific ties or knowledge of those featured, it can spark conversation about loved ones or friends who also may have served.
“A cemetery is a snapshot of our community’s historical timeline, a proud and permanent museum for those who came before us,” she said. “There are many interesting things a family can talk about after doing this ride. For example, ‘Do we have family members that served in the military?’ ‘What are the different branches of the military?’
‘Do we have family members that are buried in this cemetery or nearby?’”
Shoreline FORCE members hope that families will take advantage of the tour during its last two offerings this Sunday and Monday. The map along with information about each site can be located on the Shoreline FORCE Facebook page.
“Cemeteries are often thought of as being sad, dreary, or depressing, but if you give them a chance, you might find they are peaceful places full of meaning and memories,” Edgar said. “Visiting a loved one’s monument provides a way to reconnect with them. But you don’t have to know someone whose resting place is at the Lakeview cemetery to visit. As we show with this event, cemeteries are a very good place to salute veterans and acknowledge the men and women who have made sacrifices for our country.”