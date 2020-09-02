There are 28 days left for people to respond to the 2020 census.
The last date for field data collection, including self-response, is Sept. 30, according a statement for the U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. This is a month earlier than the October deadline the bureau originally planned.
Data processing is expected to start after the deadline passes, according the press release.
Though the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the Census Bureau from hosting hubs around the county, the Mason County Complete Count Committee has four locations available for people to complete the census — the Mason County District libraries in Scottville and Ludington, the Ludington Senior Center and the Scottville Senior Center.
The committee was formed to ensure that Mason County all residents are counted in the 2020 census.
“Our hope is that we have everyone in Mason County counted as the impact is so huge for our community,” said Andrea Large, the executive director for Community Foundation for Mason County and chair for the committee. “Given COVID-19, and the fact that we haven’t been able to host hubs and the census workers were not able to go out into the community until recently, we are making progress but we hope to make even more progress this last month. We encourage everyone to complete the census.”
If Mason County businesses and organizations would like to host a hub, they can contact Large at alarge@cffmc.org.
Mason County’s response rate is 59.3 percent, according to the Census Bureau online Response Rates map as of Aug. 27. The county’s total response rate for the 2010 census was 59.1 percent.
Michigan’s self-response rate is 69.8 percent, higher than the national 64.7 percent self-response rate.
The Response Rates map is available at www.2020census.gov. It also breaks down self-response rates by city and township.
Several options are still available for people to complete the census before the deadline — by mail using the postcard sent by the Census Bureau, by phone at (844)330-2020, online at www.2020census.gov or in person with a census worker.
Any mail postmarked after Sept. 30 will be invalid and the phone line will close that date as well, according to Charmine Yates, media specialist for the Census Bureau Michigan office.
The Census Bureau started to send out census workers to nonresponding homes in July. If people do not answer the door, the field workers leave a “notice of visit” card on the door.
The bureau recently announced it will contact some nonresponding homes by phone, and leave voicemails for those who do not pick up. It will also email some “block groups” whose response rates are less than 50 percent from the official email address 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov.
The census results will determine congressional lines and distribution for billions of dollars in federal funding.
“What’s important to remember when thinking about what the census means for our community is that the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds and grants that support... (the) counties (and) communities is based on census data,” Large said. “That money is spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs that really benefit our community, so if we don’t have an accurate number that will greatly impact the resources that are sent our way.”
The Census Bureau has until the end of the year to deliver Congress the final census numbers.