The demand for temporary census workers is high, according to Charmine Yates, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau Michigan office.
“We want workers from the area — to have people work in their own communities,” Yates said.
The pay rate for census takers in Mason County is $21 per hour.
Yates said the state of the economy is making it harder to recruit, which is why the rate of pay was increased.
The bureau advertised that it is offering competitive pay, flexible hours and paid training. The pay for office and management positions vary.
