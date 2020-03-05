The Mason County Complete Count Committee will provide hubs around the county where citizens will be able to complete the 2020 census starting Saturday, March 14.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners formed the complete count committee in November 2019 to provide local support to the Census Bureau. The committee received a grant through the Fremont Hub Advisory Committee to provide resources to ensure all Mason County residents are counted.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.