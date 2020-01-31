The Mason County Complete Count Committee is working to make sure the 2020 census is accurate — down to the last person.
The census, conducted every 10 years, determines the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding as well as state representation in the government.
“They use the census count for all kinds of support programing based on the number of people that we have,” said Andrea Large, the executive director for Community Foundation for Mason County and chair for the committee. “It includes K-12 education, support programs for older adults ... it’s used to help create jobs and provide housing, to prepare for emergencies, build schools and roads. They estimate that it equates to $18,000 per person.”
