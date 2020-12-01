During the second closure due to COVID-19 the Ludington Area Center for the Arts is offering a number of “Workshops in a Box” as a way for people to keep their creative juices flowing.
The idea, for the “Workshops in a Box” came about in late spring during the first COVID-19 shutdown, according to LACA executive Director Andrew Skinner.
“Mary Case and I were talking about how we could continue our programming,” he said.
Skinner said in the fall of last year, LACA had just opened its pottery studio and it was just taking off when everything was shut down in March.
“We had a bunch of classes scheduled, and we did not know how shut down was going to take,” he said. “We came up with this idea, ‘Workshop in a Box,’ and we started working on it when we started to open back up. So we decided at that time to keep this idea in our back pocket in case we would get shut down again.”
When LACA was shut down by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order two week ago, the center had all of the supplies and decided this was the time to offer the workshops.
LACA will be offering a collage box from Linda Sandow; a clay mug box, clay vase box and an EZ mug box from Mary Case; and a chaotic fish box from Mike Coleman.
“All of the Workshops in a Box, when you purchase them and pick them up from LACA, there is written instructions and a link to the online videos,” Skinner said.
Skinner said he is glad the artists who created the workshops were able to think “inside the box” for this project.
“They are in the same mindset that I am in that they want to continue keeping everyone’s creative juices flowing during this time,” he said. “I think people are feeling like they are trapped inside their house, and they do not have anything to do or they are looking to try new hobbies or try new things. These boxes are the perfect way to explore your creative prowess.”
Skinner said the instructions are all fairly simple. Those take on a box can either follow along with the instruction or have the creativity to do whatever you want.
The pottery-themed projects will need to be returned to LACA to be fired, and students will be notified when the final piece is ready for pick up, according to Skinner.
Students purchasing Coleman’s chaotic fish box will receive access to a short video with instructions to prep a board and log-in information for a live virtual workshop taking place at 7 p.m., Dec. 16. During the online workshop, students will receive instructions from Coleman and will also be able to interact and ask questions.
Skinner said the boxes cost between $15 and $50 depending on the project.
Online orders for “Workshops in a Box” can be made at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops.
Boxes are typically available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington, three business days after purchase.