PENTWATER — Members of the Pentwater Lake Association say they’ve recovered a centuries-old log from Calico Bay on Pentwater Lake.
Ron Beeber of the Pentwater Historical Society Museum shared the story he learned through the lake association of the log. The log is believed to be 325 years old, and it’s the subject of an article in the lake association’s newsletter this month.
Joe Primozich, Pentwater Lake Improvement Board chair, and fellow member Tom Walters found the log while clearing debris from the shoreline after heavy rains and a storm blew through Pentwater on June 3. The rings were counted, and it was determined to be 190 when it was felled.
Figuring out when it fell was based on the brand the log had on its end. Beeber said the letter “Z” was branded into the bottom, and the mark was registered in 1876 to Henry B. Aulds. It is believed that his firm was hired by Charles Mears to harvest area timber and get logs to the mill.
Beeber said the tree was believed to have started growing east of Pentwater between 1685 and 1700. It then was cut down in the late 1800s. During Pentwater’s lumbering era, trees were cut and then floated along the Pentwater River’s north and south branches to the sawmills in the village.
This particular log, Beeber said, reached the lake, but became submerged. The record-high water levels, though, are pushing some submerged timber to be dislodged from the lake beds. Primozich and Walters found the log on June 8.
The pair removed the log, and they checked with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to double check to make sure it wasn’t state property. According to the pair, EGLE said the log belongs to whoever recovered it because it was found floating and not taken from the lake bottom.
Beeber said the pair plan to donate it to the historical society for future display.