Century 21 continues to work with local law enforcement to give back to those in need over the holiday season.
“We’ve been giving hams to officers for eight years and our agents love it,” owner Kevin Leavitt said. “It’s a great opportunity for law enforcement to be out in the community in different situations than the ‘normal’ situations they’re usually in.”
Leavitt retired after 27 years serving as a Michigan State Police trooper and he stated working with law enforcement is something that he enjoys doing because he knows the job they do isn’t always enjoyable.
“Officers aren’t always seeing people at their best,” Leavitt said. “When they pull up to a house, 99 percent of the time it’s not for a good reason. Giving them these hams to hand out gives them time to relax and be in the community.”
Not only do the Century 21 employees enjoy giving back, but law enforcement also appreciates their gesture of good will towards the communities they also serve.
“We come across people throughout the year that we know who would benefit from a little extra help around the holidays,” Mason County Sheriff deputy David Barnett said. “Some of the families we already know and some of the people receive hams during traffic stops. It’s just a way we can give back to the community.”
Century 21 agents Cindy Papes and Debbie Bush have each been working at the office for over 25 years and they have been very involved in the company’s Adopt a Family/Cause program.
“We find a family or organization to adopt each year,” Bush said. “We seek out a family that’s beyond struggling. Maybe they had a death in the family, or they’re struggling to even pay their gas bill. We try to find a family who has fallen between the cracks with other programs.”
Along with families, Century 21 has given back to Medilodge, Mason County Mutts and the schools among many other organizations.
“We’d call the school secretaries and ask them who needed help,” Bush said. “We go out and buy coats, mittens, boots… whatever they needed.”
Last year Mason County Mutts was the office’s beneficiary and they received items that agents had purchased, along with a lot of fiscal donations they donated as well.
“It’s fun to give,” Papes said. “It really feels good and the people always appreciate it.”
The realtors know that picking local families and organizations is a direct way to help out Mason County, instead of donating to a larger, state or national organization.
“Community is important,” Bush said. “We’d rather give locally to see it stay. It’s great working with law enforcement, the families and organizations. We are happy Kevin (Leavitt) supports several organizations. He can’t help himself.”