A turn-of-the-century barn at the Mason County Fairgrounds had some restoration work done this summer.
The barn along U.S. 10, with the mariner’s compass symbol above the door, was repainted, and window panes were installed where yellowed, crumbling fiberglass panels had been.
The sagging fascia and soffits of its “monitor”-style roofline were also “tacked back up,” said Marcia Hansen, communications coordinator for the Western Michigan Fair Association.
“We’re committed,” Hansen said. “We feel very obligated that this is history that should be preserved.
“It is county property. It’s everyone’s property, and hopefully they will share the pride in that piece of property, just like all of us.”
The work, which cost about $23,000, was partially funded by a $5,000 grant from Barn Believers, an organization for preserving Michigan’s historic barns.
The barn is visible from the highway and the racetrack grandstands, and is a stop on the Mason County Barn Quilt Trail.
That prominent placement is “another reason why we are committed … to putting the best light on that barn that has a lot of history,” Hansen said.
Known as Wing Barn No. 27, the barn is the oldest on the fairgrounds. It dates to at least prior to 1935, when early landowner Charles Wing sold to the county the land now occupied by the fairgrounds and airport.
Over time, steel siding was added, and its windows were replaced with fiberglass panels. The siding has helped the barn survive, Hansen said, but the fiberglass got “real brittle,” discolored and full of holes.
Hansen guessed — but isn’t sure — that it was originally a dairy barn, and she thinks it was relocated at some point, “because it’s so close to the road.”
Now, the barn’s 20 stalls are used for the horses that are ridden in the fair’s chariot-style harness races.
Telling the Daily News about the restoration, it wasn’t hard to tell that Hansen shared the Barn Believers’ enthusiasm for heritage barns.
Asked to describe the allure of barns, she said, “I can’t tell you what the fascination is, except I’m a farm girl, and I believe in agriculture.”
“Barns were a way to make a living. When I was a kid, I remember that the barn housed the cattle that made the income for our family life, and … that was what brought us our food, and I recognize how that’s important to today’s society.”