State Sen. Curt VanderWall and State Rep Jack O’Malley participated in a virtual coffee hour Tuesday morning sponsored by Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Topics covered ranged from COVID issues to transportation, broadband, child care and housing.
Brandy Miller, chamber CEO, served as moderator for the hour-long session that she and the lawmakers said they hope to do again going forward.
101st District State Rep. O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, opened comments looking back on the past year saying once the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold in March 2020, legislatively it became what he referred to as the “lost year.”
“Everything really stopped for the most part,” he said.
That changed with the start of 2021 as pent-up issues came to the forefront.
“Since January, it has been go, go, go, go,” he said.
He compared the workload requirements to a plate spinner who has to pay attention to multiple spinning plates so none fall.
As chair of the House Transportation Committee, O’Malley said work remains to be done to address local road funding needs to get more money to local roads.
He cited helping find funding for the Mason County Road Commission which is seeking a new road commission building since its existing one on U.S. 10 east of Scottville “is older than dirt” as one need.
Child care and budget bills also are on his work plate.
35th District State Sen. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opened by noting the unfortunate surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and locally.
“Let’s be safe. Let’s be smart. Let’s make sure we are working on getting people to get the vaccine … I would encourage that,” he said.
The pandemic is hurting businesses, health care and individuals in the pocket book, he said. A 15-bill package moved to his Senate committee from the House dealing with diverse health care matters from prescription drug costs to access to care.
For its part, VanderWall said, the Senate passed a six-bill package dealing with medical facility certificate of need changes to improving mental health services in Michigan which he called the biggest priority currently, in part due to lessons learned during and because of COVID-19 response.
As for the 38-bill election reform package, passed by the Republican legislature, he took issue with it being portrayed by critics as suppressing the vote.
“I really think what we are doing will make it easier to vote,” he said and suggested many of the bills should have bipartisan support.
Repeatedly during the call, VanderWall urged constituents to contact him with questions or comments about bills and issues saying he’s willing to work through any concerns one might have with a bill.
“I need feedback,” he added.
During questions from Miller, both lawmakers praised Michigan’s new Director of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Hertel. O’Malley said he has a much better working relationship with Hertel than with her predecessor, Robert Gordon, whom he said refused to answer lawmaker questions or communicate with them.
O’Malley said emergency management shortfalls became clear during the pandemic response including having the governor claim too much power. “We need to be co-equal branches of government,” he said.
The need for better broadband in parts of rural Michigan was on display as O’Malley’s feed from Lake Ann sometimes froze.
The lawmakers said they were on the same page in encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) to look at ways to improve broadband service in rural Michigan. “COVID did wake us up,” O’Malley said about lack of reliable broadband, mostly – but not exclusively – in rural Michigan.
VanderWall said money has been secured legislatively to improve service in “broadband deserts” that limit not only student access, but business use that can limit their ability to grow. He cited eastern Mason County as an example of a place where businesses lack broadband access needed to grow.
Miller told the lawmakers of Mason County Next’s efforts to survey where access is lacking here.
Likewise, child care was a topic that affects more than parents and may disproportionately affect rural areas where in-home child care providers once were more common than today.
O’Malley said Michigan has lost about 50 percent of its child care providers and said there are also child care deserts in Michigan. He told of a Tri-Share pilot program under way that splits child care costs three-ways: a third by the family, a third by an employer and a third by the government. It shows promise, but also has had some hiccups which he said is why it is a pilot program: to work out those hiccups.
VanderWall said when the state moved child care governance from oversight by DHHS to Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, it unleashed burdensome requirements and forms that drove in-home providers out of business deciding it wasn’t worth the effort.
Changing back to DHHS oversight is one possible way to improve access as is the Tri Share program, he said.
But such programs also face a reality that when employees start to earn more wages, they sometimes lose benefits. That presents “a cliff” that VanderWall said has to be looked at, perhaps by a more gradual reduction of benefits.
Affordable housing is another need to make sure local economies and communities can grow once the pandemic is over. A bill has passed to fund affordable housing at a local level but VanderWall said it was written in such a manner that rural communities don’t meet its walkability requirements. While rural legislators look to remedy that, he said local and county governments need to make sure their zoning doesn’t delay projects unnecessarily. He called those zoning reviews a local challenge.
O’Malley at one point talked about the challenge of being a rural lawmaker. Northern Michigan in total has 17 lawmakers in Lansing from mid-Michigan north. Oakland County nearly matches that on its own. He said the northern Michigan caucus works well together and fights for the region but the numbers are in the south making it difficult.