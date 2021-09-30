Hardman Construction, NorthStar Chiropractic & Fitness and the late Will Flewelling were each honored Thursday night during the Chamber Business Awards, hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
It was the chamber’s first presentation of awards since 2019, as last year’s event was called off due to COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic meant things had to be done a bit differently this year, too, so the awards were presented virtually on Facebook Live.
Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO, opened the live-streamed event by thanking local businesses and residents for tuning in, and stating that, while there would be winners, “there are no losers” among the finalists and nominees.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Hardman Construction left with the Business of the Year award, edging out finalists Consumers Energy, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Safe Harbor Credit Union.
The Business of the Year award is for businesses with 20 or more employees that have “demonstrated success and innovation,” with an emphasis on the challenges of 2020. The finalists were judged in a closed voting process by the chamber’s board of directors based on sales, service, leadership and community involvement, according to Miller.
A slideshow presentation from the chamber and LakeFX Media stated that Hardman Construction is “as an example of how local companies can make a difference in their community.”
“Hardman Construction goes above and beyond in many different areas: quality engineering and construction, good wages and benefits to reward their hard-working employees, and the company’s commitment to stay in Ludington and contribute to the local economy. The company has also partnered with local nonprofits and has demonstrated a commitment to assist and encourage local students to strive for careers in construction,” the chamber stated.
Hardman’s contribution to the Ludington Splash Pad — for which it completed all excavation and construction, and donated both time and materials — as well as its partnership with Sandcastles Children’s Museum on an interactive and educational exhibit to teach kids about future careers in construction also factored into their selection, the chamber stated.
The business also supports Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, the West Shore Educational Service District’s CTE construction trades program, MDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway, Gateway to Success Academy and West Shore Community College.
Todd Schrader, president of Hardman Construction, accepted the award on behalf of the business.
“It is a tremendous honor, and everyone at Hardman Construction will be so honored to be recognized for the work they do,” Schrader said.
He said some might not be aware of all the business does because so much of it takes places outside Mason County, but Schrader said, “we’ve more than likely built a bridge in virtually every county in Michigan.”
“Even though we rarely complete work in Mason County, I can’t express how thankful we are to live and work here, and to be able to call Ludington home,” Schrader said.
“At Hardman we know that municipalities, schools and nonprofits are stretched thin, so we try however and whenever possible to donate our time and money to local projects. The donated work we’ve done on projects like the splash pad, Sandcastles, the skate park, ice rink, tennis and pickle ball courts, fairgrounds, Oriole Field, sailing school — those projects really do mean as much to us as the large-scale, notable projects we do, because the ones that are done locally are the ones that are done with love, in our hometown.”
Schrader said the business is also proud of the scholarships it sponsors, and he thanked his employees and management team for their commitment.
“Our team is wonderful and I can’t say enough how deserving our workers are for this recognition,” he said.
Miller said the award was “well deserved” and thanked Schrader for the Hardman Construction’s continued investment in Mason County.
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Dr. Jacob Seng got a bit choked up when he and wife Sara appeared on screen to accept the award for Small Business of the Year for NorthStar Chiropractic & Fitness.
“Thank you all so very much,” Jacob said. “We’re completely humbled by this.”
NorthStar was chosen in part because of its innovation and persistent adaptation during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
”NorthStar Fitness created at-home workout options while gyms were closed due to the pandemic,” the chamber stated. “A video was posted each day by a coach on staff. … These workouts helped a lot of people who normally rely on physical activity as a stress-reliever (during) a difficult time.”
In addition, NorthStar has donated to the Rotary Club of Ludington’s annual auction, which benefits the STRIVE program, and also raises funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Jacob said moving to Ludington and starting NorthStar 10 years ago was one of the best decisions the family has made, and he thanked the community for helping the business thrive.
“None of what NorthStar has been able to accomplish would have been possible without all these amazing people that I’m privileged to be around every day,” he said.
He also thanked the NorthStar staff, and he credited Sara with “(keeping) the whole machine running.”
“I come up with crazy ideas, and Sara’s like, ‘I’ll figure it out.’ And it’s worked,” he said. “She makes me better.”
He said the goal of the business is to make Ludington the healthiest community on the lakeshore, and he’s optimistic that goal can be achieved as NorthStar looks ahead to its next 10 years.
“You really are a dynamic duo,” Henderson said to the Sengs. “Congratulations to you guys, and congratulations to all our nominees.”
Other finalists were Keeper’s Fish Shack, Riemer Dermatology and Star Safety Shield.
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Will Flewelling, who passed away from cancer in May, received this year’s Community Service Award, which his parents, Jamie and Jenn, accepted.
“On behalf of our family, and Will’s fiancée Randi, we are honored and humbled to accept this award on Will’s behalf,” Jenn said.
The Community Service Award is meant to celebrate an individual or group for serving local communities through charity and volunteer work. Flewelling was posthumously selected for his enduring work for the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign, which supports children and their families as they deal with costs and other struggles associated with cancer diagnoses.
In an effort to raise awareness and help others facing challenges similar to his own, Flewelling opened lemonade stands to raise money for the cancer fund. He also launched a soccer tournament to raise money for the charity, which his cousin, Kyle Gurzynski, took over after his death.
The #WillStrong Memorial Soccer tournament drew hundreds of teams and raised more than $40,000 for the cancer campaign through raffle ticket and T-shirt sales.
Though Will is gone, the work will continue in his name, as the tournament is expected to become a new annual tradition, and a scholarship from the campaign will be awarded to a local high school student each year.
Jenn said Will was determined to help others, and he never gave up.
“As (Will’s) battle went on, he wanted to inspire others to help others,” she said.
She added that the family is grateful to the community for its support during the past year.
“We live in an amazing community,” she said. “The help, the support, the love, the prayers and all that was shown to Will was amazing. We want to thank everyone who contributed to the Childhood Cancer Campaign, because it meant so much to Will.”
“What a legacy Will has left,” Henderson said. “We are honored to present him with the award.”
The other finalists for the Community Service Award were Sawyer Hendrickson, for her year-round work to support veterans and active service members, and Kathy Surd, for her work in education and beyond.
FUTURE FIVE
Also honored during the ceremony were the Future Five award winners for the year.
“These individuals demonstrate the ability to positively impact the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement,” Miller said of the recipients, who are younger professionals between age 21 and 40.
New inductees are Juliana Anderson, sales manager for Metalworks and member of the Community Foundation for Mason County’s Board of Directors; Micah Butler of LakeFX Media; Derek Kowatch, crew leader on the City of Ludington Fire Department and owner of Urban Vinyl; Caleb Visscher, owner of Visscher Construction & Landscaping and West Michigan Solar Systems LLC; and Jeremy Vronko, chief operating officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The 2019 inductees were also recognized. Those recipients were Melissa Alvarado, Mitch Foster, Katie Miller, Ben Nickelson and Annie O’Connor.
View a full recording of the virtual awards ceremony on the Facebook pages of Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News.