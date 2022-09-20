Julia Chambers, president of A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), is a finalist for a national award recognizing efforts to promote sustainability and environmental protection.
Chambers was nominated for the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, which is handed out each year by Cox Enterprises, an Atlanta-based communications and automotive company. The nomination came from Marie Quillan, treasurer of AFFEW.
Voting for the award is open to anyone, and one-time votes can be cast Oct. 3-10 at www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves/cox-conserves-heroes/vote.
Chambers told the Daily News she’s “very honored and very delighted” about the nomination.
“I’m just really excited and (AFFEW) is, too,” she said. “A national award is exciting. … I’ve been nominated for different things and received some awards, but nothing this big.”
Quillan said she nominated Chambers for the award “because of her complete and passionate dedication to improving the environment.”
“Julia Chambers founded AFFEW and was instrumental in involving members of the community to come together and take action,” Quillan wrote in her nomination statement. “She developed (AFFEW) into a formal 501©3 organization, with a formal volunteer board and nearly 200 members. She continues to lead the organization as the president of the board and invests hundreds of volunteer hours each year.”
Quillan cited Chambers’ involvement with AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration, invasive plant removal projects, the annual native plant sale, and educational endeavors like the Youth Summer Gardening Program as some of the reasons for the nomination.
As a top-three finalist, Chambers will receive one of three monetary awards: $5,000 for third place, $15,000 for second place or $30,000 for first place.
Regardless of placement, Chambers is guaranteed to receive some funds, which she plans to contribute to AFFEW’s efforts to educate communities about environmental issues and enact positive change through clean-up efforts and events.
Chambers said funds will either go toward youth programming, a new hire for the organization, or even bigger-picture goals for AFFEW, depending on the amount she receives.
She said if she gets the $5,000 third-place prize, it will go toward “more programming, probably for kids.”
“Also, something I’d like to do is write a grant (for Mason County students) to find out about snakes. It helps people realize that snakes aren’t that bad.”
Chambers said she’s been in talks with Nature Discovery — an educational reptile, amphibian and wildlife collection in Williamston — which brought its turtle exhibit to AFFEW’s Earth Day event in April.
“They do a program called Snakes Alive up in Petoskey, and it helps people realize that snakes aren’t that bad and they have a purpose,” she said. “I’d like to fund a program like that in all the schools in one of the grades.”
If Chambers receives the $15,000 second-place award, or the $30,000 for the top spot, she said she’ll consider applying the funds to AFFEW’s “dream of opening a nature center.”
She’ll know what she’s won when the top three places are announced on Oct. 18.
Regardless of where she places, Chambers said she thinks the nomination will be a benefit to AFFEW, and help spread the nonprofit organization’s message.
“I think it will be really good for AFFEW. It will bring more recognition to them,” she said. “More and more people are concerned about environmental issues and climate change.”
Cox Conserves Heroes is part of a national sustainability initiative from Cox Enterprises, “designed to recognize youth and adult volunteers, plus nonprofits, making a positive impact on our environment,” according to the company’s website.
The company has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation since 2008, and the James M. Cox Foundation, which funds the award, has donated more than $1.4 million to environmental nonprofits, the website stated.
