Julia Chambers has secured thousands of dollars for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) after finishing in the runner-up spot for a national award recognizing environmental achievements.
Chambers, who is the president of AFFEW, learned Tuesday that she placed second in the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, earning $15,000 for the organization.
The award recognizes individuals’ efforts to promote sustainability and improve the environment through outreach and education. It’s given out annually by Atlanta-based automotive company Cox Enterprises as part of an initiative to support environmental endeavors.
Voters nationwide weighed in on who should win between Oct. 3 and 10.
Chambers said she was “really surprised” to learn she was the runner-up.
“I actually teared up,” she told the Daily News on Wednesday. “I was very emotional.”
Chambers knew she was one of three finalists, and that she would receive at least $5,000 for placing third, or up to $30,000 if she placed first.
She said she was shocked by her placement because the other finalists — Shirley Nichols of Atlanta and Freeda Cathart of Roanoke, Virginia — “were from bigger cities and pretty big organizations.”
“I just thought I’d get third place, which would have been fine,” she said.
As for the $15,000, Chambers said AFFEW “should get a check next week.”
The organization plans to use the money to bring an educational program about Michigan’s snakes to elementary school students in the area.
“I really want to get that Snakes Alive program in the schools for all the third-graders or fourth-graders in Mason County,” she said. “I’ve already talked with the person who runs the program, Jim McGrath of Nature Discovery, and he takes up to Petoskey at the schools. It’s a really good program because it teaches kids about the importance of snakes and their habitats, and that you don’t need to be afraid of them.”
Chambers said she was initially trying to fund the program with a grant, but the award dollars should cover the expenses and leave some funds left over for AFFEW to put away, and eventually apply to its long term goal of establishing a nature center or making a new hire.
She said the hope is that the Snakes Alive program will make it to Mason County by the spring.
As for the award, Chambers the process has increased AFFEW’s visibility and alerted more young people to the work the organization does in the community.
“I’m very excited. … It’s brought AFFEW more into the spotlight, which has been good. There were people voting all over the U.S.,” she said. “Hopefully this will help gain more interest among kids — getting involved with AFFEW and coming to Earth Day and our youth program.”
Chambers was nominated for the award by AFFEW treasurer Marie Quillan. She learned she was a finalist in September.
The Cox Conserves Heroes is designed to reward volunteers and nonprofits for making a positive impact on the environment, according to the company’s website.
The company has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation since 2008, and the James M. Cox Foundation, which funds the award, has donated more than $1.4 million to environmental nonprofits.