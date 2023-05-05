A request to have the senior millage budget presentations made to the county’s Finance, Personnel & Rules Committee will be one of the items to be pondered by the Mason County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Three of the four senior center directors requested the county consider changing the process from presenting to the Mason County Council on Aging to the county board committee. In a memo to the county committee, Bill Kerans, director of the Scottville Area Senior Center, Sandy Varnes, director of the Tallman Lake Senior Center, and Sherry Hasenbank, director of the Free Soil Community Senior Center, requested the change after the county entered into services contracts with each of the senior centers.
“We believe that since we are now contracting directly with the board of commissioners and the county, that we should henceforth submit our budget requests directly to the county board — through the finance committee — rather than submitted them first to the Council on Aging or any other preliminary review body,” the trio said. “This seems to us the logical and appropriate procedure under the county contract system. So we ask that the finance committee and the full board adopt and clearly state that this is the budget procedure that will be followed in the new era of services contracts, starting with 2024 senior services budget proposals.”
Gene Kyle, in a letter shared with the committee, wrote of concerns that neither senior center directors or members of the Mason County Council on Aging were consulted for the part-time senior services coordinator, and those parties weren’t asked to be a part of the hiring process, either. He amended his letter to include the lack of COA involvement in a proposal put forward by Kerans to have budget proposals go to the county’s committees rather than through the COA.
“Once again, the COA was left totally out of the picture regarding a change in something they have been directly involved with for years, and I might add, at the direction of the county commissioners,” Kyle wrote.
The board will consider hiring a consultant to provide services for a project proposed by the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission is looking at developing the Mason County Campgrounds, and it plans to seek a Michigan Spark Grant help pay for the project. The commission is proposing hiring Spicer Group to come up with recommendations to updating and improving the campgrounds.
No specific plans are in place, yet, but potential improvements could include upgrading the electrical services at the sites and improving the lighting; installing wifi at the pavilion; creating a walking path from the campground to the picnic shelter area; creating a walking path from the pavilion picnic area to the overlook; and, upgrading the campground playground equipment.
Spicer would be hired to assist in the grant application process.
There is a request from Ludington Beverage to allow for alcohol to be served at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Ludington Beverage is planning for a general public showing of the famed Budweiser Clydesdales from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mason County Fairgrounds with a private retail reception from 3-5 p.m. The private reception is where the alcohol would be served. Security would be on-site for the public and private events.
Holland-based TRP Aviation is proposing a fixed base operation and lease agreement for the Mason County Airport. The agreement is for five years, and is scheduled to conclude April 30, 2028. In the agreement, TRP Aviation would allow for providing aircraft for aerial photography; flight and ground aeronautical training; pilot service; maintenance of aircraft owned or leased by TRP based at the airport; aircraft rental; and the sale of pilot supplies.
Rent would be $500,000 or 5% of the gross receipts earned by TRP, whichever is greater.