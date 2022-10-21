The Ludington City Council has three action items on its agenda for Monday’s regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the municipal building.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster also indicated in his written report that one of the two finalists to be the next chief of police withdrew their name. Retired Dearborn Heights Police Chief Mark Meyers withdrew his name, Foster told Daily News on Friday evening.
Two others were invited to interview next week for the police chief position, but Foster said he was awaiting confirmation from one or the other or both before releasing their names.
Foster also indicated the city’s ad hoc committee was ready for the ordinance and supporting documents will be considered by the Planning Commission and the City Council in November in the city manager report.
Two of the action items are tied to each other because of the Community Block Grant funding it utilizes for projects. One is a policy item for non-discrimination and the second is for excessive force by law enforcement.
The non-discrimination policy is in regard to those who may be disabled who apply for positions within the city. It also addresses the request of aids and services by members of the public so they may communicate with the city, too.
The excessive force policy is in response to an amendment to the Housing and Community Development Act that addresses engaging people who are in a nonviolent civil rights demonstration.