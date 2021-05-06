It’s in the Federal Aviation Administration’s hands.
The Mason County Airport sent one of four plans on to the FAA, and if approved, it could help to keep the 5,000-foot runway. If not, there could some tough discussions coming soon for the county’s leaders.
“We prefer not to lose the ability to take this traffic, albeit seasonably, as it is an important part for the area and the community,” said Mason County Airport Manager John O’Connor.
The discussions about runways began as the county worked on an update for its airport layout plan as required by the FAA and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“We have keep it current as a part of our grant assurances, but that really launched an examination of the current use of the airport, what items may or may not meet new design standards and that’s really what the project is for,” O’Connor said.
The federal government funds 90 percent of the airport with another 5 percent coming from the state and the final 5 percent from the county.
Three issues came up during reviews. One was the amount of traffic that uses the 5,000-foot runway is far less than what the FAA seeks to financially support. Another was the overlap between the north-south 3,500-foot runway and the east-west 5,000 runway. The third was configuration and access from taxiways of the airport’s apron where plans are parked.
The funding issue is what is concerning for the 5,000-foot runway, based in large part on traffic.
“We see approximately 200 operations a year. The FAA likes to see 500 or more to justify a 5,000-foot runway and their funding for it,” O’Connor said.
In working with the FAA and MDOT, County Administrator Fabian Knizacky and O’Connor said the county developed four alternatives to solving the issues, and it settled on an option that keeps the 5,000-foot east-west runway as-is, shortens the 3,500-foot north-south runway by roughly 300 feet and creates new taxiways and reconfigures the apron to meet current standards.
Part of the plan calls for milling and resurfacing the 5,000-foot runway so it can last another 15 years. That project is expected to start in 2023, if approved. The next phase would be shortening the 3,500-foot runway along with associated taxiways with an approximate start time of 2026. The final project is scheduled for 2029, and involves modifying the remaining taxiways so they don’t have direct access to the apron as well as modifying the apron.
All of those plans are contingent upon the approval of the FAA.
Knizacky and O’Connor say that the airport needs to increase its traffic to show it needs to keep the 5,000-foot runway. Projections by the FAA indicate an 8 percent increase in traffic in the next 10 to 20 years, less than the ideal number the FAA is looking for. O’Connor said having more aircraft based at Mason County Airport — especially small jets — would lift that number up. O’Connor also expressed confidence that shortening the 3,500-foot runway would not have a significant impact on the air traffic from propeller planes that use it.
Knizacky said the county did receive a lot of support from MDOT in making few, if any, changes to the layout of the airport runways.
“The State of Michigan has taken the stance that the original phase would not be a redo of the runways and, as such, does not necessarily need to do the shortening or decoupling at this point,” Knizacky said. “They forwarded that position, and we’re working with the FAA to see if that position is viable.”
Because the FAA is still contemplating everything before it, if it agrees with the plan, the county has time to work on solutions before the next review.
“We’ve got 15 years to either increase the activity to the point where it qualifies for the 5,000. Or, the county board at that time would have to make the decision whether or not the 5,000 is valuable enough to use 100-percent local dollars to maintain that additional 900 feet,” Knizacky said.
O’Connor and Knizacky are hoping they’ll know by the summer what the FAA’s determination is. There is a possibility that the FAA decides that the airport will no longer be allowed to have the 5,000-foot runway.
“If this alternative that we’re proposing is not approved by the FAA, we’ll have to have this discussion (on what to do next) now,” he said.
Both, though, believed the strong statement from MDOT adds to the case from the locals that the 5,000-foot runway is necessary.
“It gave us hope that perhaps we can be able maintain the 5,000(-foot runway) for at least a 15-year period where wouldn’t have to put 100-percent local dollars in it. It was very helpful on their part to take as strong as a position as they did on that issue,” Knizacky said.