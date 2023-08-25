Drivers will have to get used to a different way of parking if a resolution and ordinance are approved by the Scottville City Commission Monday night.
During its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 105 N. Main St., commissioners will consider a traffic control order that will change the parking on South Main Street between State Street and the railroad tracks from angled parking to parallel parking.
Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the traffic control order will be in place until the ordinance is approved. The city goes through two readings of ordinances, and the traffic control order will be for 90 days just in case amendments to the ordinance need to be completed.
“It gives us more time (in case) we need to craft and make more changes,” Newkirk said. “The angled parking is bad. That’s why we’re fixing the back lots. When I was growing up, you would park in behind the buildings. We’ll see. All of the businesses have rear entrances, and they’re still there.”
The commission also is scheduled to go into a closed session to hear a legal opinion about a potential property request for proposal. Newkirk said the language in the master plan is vague, and he sought a legal opinion in regard to how the master plan can apply to potential developments within the city.
“The master plan is required by the state, and some of the stuff isn’t very clear,” he said. “It was generated to complete what was required by the state. We want to stay ahead and seek development, and we want to know what we can do to push it along. There’s a lot of people looking at Scottville right now.”
The opinion also may lead to changes in zoning, too, if that is necessary depending upon what is presented to the city.
“We just want to know what can the city itself do and be helpful and have much knowledge to respond to requests,” he said.